DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Customers Whose Personal Data May Have Been Compromised By The On Q Financial, LLC Data Breach

The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by On Q Financial, LLC. On Q Financial learned of suspicious activity on or about February 20, 2024.



On or about February 20, 2024, On Q Financial received a notification from a third-party software vendor regarding a vulnerability in its product, ScreenConnect, which On Q Financial used for remote computer access. On Q Financial addressed the issue by upgrading the software and launching an investigation.

During the investigation, suspicious activity was identified, which led to the engagement of a computer forensics firm. The investigation confirmed that On Q Financial’ s network had been accessed without authorization and some clients’ personal information, including Social Security numbers, was stolen. On Q Financial sent notice letters to 211,650 people affected by the breach.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the On Q Financial data breach.

