Toobit Integrates with CODE Travel Rule Solution, Strengthening Compliance and Security

Singapore, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant move to enhance regulatory compliance and ensure the highest standards of security, Toobit, a leading force in the cryptocurrency exchange market, is proud to announce its integration with the CODE Travel Rule solution, effective as of April 4, 2024. This strategic partnership marks Toobit's commitment to adhering to the rigorous global standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and various regulatory bodies worldwide.



As the vanguard of innovation in the cryptocurrency space, Toobit has consistently been at the forefront, offering traders and investors unparalleled safety, groundbreaking features, and a user-centric approach that has cemented its position as the preferred platform globally. The integration with the CODE Travel Rule solution is a testament to Toobit's dedication to compliance, safety, and the provision of technology-based solutions that not only meet but exceed the international standards for anti-money laundering (AML) compliance.

The Financial Action Task Force's Travel Rule is a critical regulatory standard aimed at curbing money laundering and terrorist financing. It mandates virtual asset service providers (VASPs), including cryptocurrency exchanges, to disclose certain transaction details, thereby ensuring a transparent and secure digital asset transfer process. By partnering with CODE, a Travel Rule solution embraced by major exchanges, Toobit demonstrates its commitment to the highest levels of compliance and security.

Toobit's integration with CODE positions it as a proactive participant in the global effort to ensure a secure and compliant digital asset environment. This alliance not only showcases Toobit's adherence to critical regulatory requirements but also reinforces its status as a preferred platform for traders and investors worldwide, who value safety, transparency, and innovation.

The cryptocurrency community warmly welcomes Toobit's integration into the CODE alliance, a testament to its dedication to enhancing the trading environment through compliance with global standards. This strategic move is seen as a significant step forward in Toobit's mission to foster a secure, transparent, and professional trading landscape for its global user base.

About Toobit

Toobit is a premier cryptocurrency exchange platform, leading the industry with innovative features, user-friendly experiences, and an unwavering commitment to safety and compliance. Catering to millions of users worldwide, Toobit offers a wide array of trading options, setting new standards in the cryptocurrency exchange domain. Our mission is to empower traders and investors by providing access to the global digital asset economy in a secure and compliant environment.





Yvonne Z

Toobit

market at toobit.com





