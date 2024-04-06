Home Audio Components Market to Reach $64.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 11.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware , April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Home Audio Components Market by Product Type (Speakers, Soundbars, Home Theater System, Amplifiers, Others), and Distribution Channel (Online, Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the "home audio components market" was valued at $22.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $64.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A140299

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

127 – Tables

48 – Charts

250 – Pages

Prime determinants of growth



The home audio components market is expected to witness notable growth owing to the constant evolution of audio technologies. Moreover, the development of more reliable and high-bandwidth wireless connectivity solutions provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, the proliferation of counterfeit and imitation products limits the growth of the home audio components market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $22.5 Billion Market Size In 2032 $64.4 Billion CAGR 11.1% No. Of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Product Type, Distribution Channel, And Region Drivers The Popularity of Smart Speakers Equipped with Voice Assistants Like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, And Apple Siri The Increasing Popularity of Home Entertainment Systems, Including Home Theaters and Multimedia Setups The Availability of Affordable Home Audio Components Solutions from Various Manufacturers Opportunities Integration With Smart Home Ecosystems Restraints The Proliferation of Counterfeit and Duplicate Products

The speakers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period



Based on product type, the speakers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one third of the global home audio components market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its versatility and demand for premium sound quality in residential environments. Offering a wide range of options, from traditional wired setups to modern wireless systems, speakers cater to diverse preferences, driving their widespread adoption and dominance in the market.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A140299

The online distribution channel to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the online segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global home audio components market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period due to several factors. It offers unparalleled convenience, allowing consumers to browse and purchase a wide range of products from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, online retailers often provide competitive pricing, extensive product information, and user reviews, enabling informed purchasing decisions. The growing trend of e-commerce, coupled with advancements in logistics and payment systems, has further propelled the dominance of online distribution channels in the home audio components market.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A140299

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global home audio components market revenue. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and increasing adoption of advanced technologies, fueling the demand for home audio systems across diverse consumer demographics in the region.



Key Industry Development:



In September 2023, Bose Corporation introduced its QuietComfort line, the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Earbuds, and basic QuietComfort Headphones. These versions maintain the series for outstanding noise cancellation, high-quality music, and unparalleled comfort. Additionally, the QC Ultra variations include a luxury design and innovative Bose Immersive Audio, which improves the audio experience even further.

In March 2023, Bose Corporation introduced the QuietComfort Ultra series, an upgraded version of its recognized wireless headphones and earbuds for music lovers worldwide. The new Ultra series offers advanced spatialized audio, enhanced immersion, improved noise cancellation, and a refined design made of premium materials.

In April 2022, Sonos, Inc. bought Mayht Holding BV (Mayht), a producer of revolutionary audio transducer solutions. These devices are essential components of sound-generating speakers. Mayht had reengineered them to be lighter and smaller without sacrificing quality. Mayht was developing speaker technology that allows more components to be packed into smaller places while saving electricity. Market participants are concentrating on increasing their competitive edge and speeding up their future roadmap.



Leading Market Players:

Bose Corporation

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Apple Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Yamaha Corporation

Sonos Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Google LLC

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current global Home Audio Components market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2032 to benchmark financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the Home Audio Components market.

The report includes the market share of key vendors and Home Audio Components market trends.

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/home-audio-components-market

Home Audio Components Market Key Segments:



By Product Type

Speakers

Soundbars

Home Theater System

Amplifiers

Others

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry:



Soundbar Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Global Audio Amplifier Market was valued at $4.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Kitchen Lighting Market size was valued at $12.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $25.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Home Automation and Controls Market was valued at $52,982.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $156,586.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.05% from 2022 to 2031.

About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com







