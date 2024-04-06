U.S. Wiper Systems Market To Reach USD 2.9 Billion By 2032, DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Booming Automotive Market to Propel the Wiper Systems Industry in the U.S.

The increasing sales and production of vehicles stand out as a primary catalyst driving demand for wiper systems in the U.S. market. The United States maintains its position as one of the leading global automotive markets, marked by consistent vehicle sales and production growth. According to the U.S. Sensus Survey, 92 percent of American households own at least one car. As the automotive sector expands, so does the need for wiper systems. Furthermore, the upward trajectory of vehicle electrification, including the emergence of electric vehicles (EVs), offers fresh opportunities for wiper system manufacturers to develop innovative solutions tailored to the distinct requirements of EVs.

Safety remains paramount for consumers and regulatory bodies. Wiper systems play a critical role in ensuring clear visibility during adverse weather conditions, thus mitigating the risk of accidents. Moreover, incorporating comfort-enhancing features such as noise reduction technologies and aerodynamic designs in wiper systems further enhances their appeal among consumers.

As safety regulations become more stringent, there is an anticipated surge in demand for advanced wiper systems that are compliant with these standards. Additionally, the automotive industry is witnessing rapid technological advancements, presenting significant growth prospects for market adoption. Manufacturers are integrating advanced features such as rain-sensing wipers, heated wiper blades, and automatic wiper systems to enhance visibility and driver safety. For example, using sensors in wiper systems allows for automatic wiper speed adjustment based on weather conditions, thus improving efficiency and convenience for drivers.

Segmentation Overview:

The U.S. wiper systems market has been segmented into technology, component, vehicle type, and sales channel.

Rain Sensing Wiper Systems to Dominate Technology in 2022

Based on technology, the wiper systems market is further sub-divided into rain-sensing and conventional. The rain sensing wiper systems are expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Rain sensing wiper systems use optical, infrared, or other sensing technologies mounted near the windshield to detect raindrops or moisture accumulation.

Passenger Vehicles Accounted for a Significant Position in 2022

The vehicle type segment is bifurcated into passenger and commercial vehicles. In 2022, the passenger cars segment accounted for most of the wiper systems market share. Factors such as increasing sales or demand for passenger cars, increasing living standards, and high investment in luxury or premium vehicles have fueled the growth of the wiper system market.

U.S. Wiper Systems Market Report Highlights:

The U.S. wiper systems market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2032.

The United States wiper systems market is growing due to technological advancements, safety imperatives, market expansion, changing weather patterns, and aftermarket dynamics.

The U.S. wiper system market is experiencing considerable growth, but some factors still constrain its potential. Wiper systems typically have longer replacement cycles than automotive components such as tires or brakes.

Some prominent players in the U.S. wiper systems market report include Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, Am Equipment, Valeo, Federal Mogul Motorparts LLC., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, DOGA SA, Pilot Automotive, Mitsuba Corp., B. Hepworth and Company Limited, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., ASMO Co., Ltd., Trico Products, PMP Auto Components Private Limited, WEXCO Industries, Inc., Syndicate Wiper Systems, Johnson Electric, Smurfit Kappa Group, and WAI Global.

