Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market To Reach USD 161.3 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Rise in Mobile Networks and Services to Upheld Virtual Networks

The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market experienced growth in 2023, attributed to the expanding mobile subscriber base. Forecasts suggest a significant increase in the mobile industry over the upcoming period, with Multi-SIM ownership also contributing to this expansion. According to GSMA's Mobile Economy 2024, there were approximately 8.6 billion SIM connections in 2023, representing a penetration rate of 107%. This number is projected to reach 9.8 billion connections by 2030. The rise in subscriber base, particularly in developing economies, catalyzes market growth. However, as subscriber numbers increase, there is a simultaneous decrease in Average Revenues per User (ARPU) in these markets. To address this challenge, service providers are increasingly engaging MVNOs to tap into untapped markets and segments, thereby propelling the growth of the mobile virtual network operator market in the coming years.

Moreover, the growing demand for smartphones and mobile broadband drives demand for mobile virtual network operators. The increasing usage of data and Value-Added Services (VAS) alongside wireless connectivity is expected to fuel the demand for smartphones globally. Operators are targeting price-sensitive consumers by offering affordable data plans. According to the Global System for Mobile Communications, mobile internet users are projected to reach 5.5 billion by 2030, with smartphone adoption exceeding 90% during the same period. The availability of multifunctional and cost-effective devices is expected to drive market demand significantly. Furthermore, technological advancements leading to the development of innovative, lightweight, compact, and multifunctional devices are opening up avenues for market growth.

Segmentation Overview:

The global mobile virtual network operator market has been segmented into operational model, service type, business model, end-use, and region.

Full MVNO Registered a Significant Market Growth in 2023

Based on the operational model, the Mobile Virtual Network Operator market segmentation comprises resellers, service providers, and full MVNO. The full MVNO segment held a substantial market share in 2023. Full MVNOs own and operate business support systems and issue their own SIM card with unique identification IMSI, specific phone numbers, and dialing codes.

Enterprise Segment Remains a Leading Segment

The mobile virtual network operator market is bifurcated based on end-use into consumer and enterprise. The enterprise segment held a substantial market share in 2023. These organizations, which may include businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and others, that include businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and others, leverage MVNO services to manage their communication needs.

Europe is a Leading Market for Mobile Virtual Network Operator

Europe's mobile virtual network operator market share was significantly high in 2023. The regulatory framework in the EU has played a crucial role in the growth of MVNOs in the region. Countries like the UK, France, and Germany have a strong MVNO base and are expected to grow during the forecast period.

Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Report Highlights:

The global mobile virtual network operator market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.5% by 2032.

Mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) offer mobile services to consumers without owning the frequency spectrum by leveraging the network infrastructure of mobile network operators.

Dependency on mobile operators and regulatory compliances can hinder market growth. MVNOs are dependent on mobile network operators for network infrastructure and support services.

Some prominent players in the mobile virtual network operator market report include Virgin Media Business, Dataxoom, Lebara Group BV, KDDI, Verizon Communications Inc., Asahi Net, Virgin Mobile USA Inc., Tracfone Wireless Inc., Boost Mobile LLC, Lycamobile, Tesco Mobile, AT&T Inc., T-Mobile USA Inc., Alphabet Inc., Postemobile, Asda Mobile, Republic Wireless, EMnify, and INCE.

