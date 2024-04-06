Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT)

RADNOR, Pa., April 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee against HireRight Holdings Corporation (“HireRight”) (NYSE: HRT). The action charges HireRight with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of HireRight’s materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, HireRight’s investors have suffered significant losses.



LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: JUNE 3, 2024

CLASS PERIOD: PURSUANT AND/OR TRACEABLE TO HIRERIGHT'S OCTOBER 2021 IPO

DEFENDANTS’ ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

On October 6, 2021, HireRight filed a registration statement with the SEC in connection with the IPO. On November 1, 2021, HireRight filed a prospectus with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the registration statement (the "prospectus" and, collectively with the registration statement, the "Offering Documents"). That same day, pursuant to the Offering Documents, HireRight's common stock began publicly trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol HRT.

Pursuant to the Offering Documents, HireRight issued approximately 22 million shares of its common stock to the public at the Offering price of $19.00 per share for proceeds to the company of approximately $399 million after applicable underwriting discounts and commissions, and before expenses.

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and was not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing its preparation. Specifically, the complaint alleges the Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) HireRight was exposed to customers with significant employment and hiring risk and the company derived greater revenue growth from existing client hiring than from new client hiring; (2) as a result, HireRight's revenue growth was unsustainable to the extent that it relied on the stability of its current customers' hiring and/or the profitability of securing new customers; (3) accordingly, HireRight had overstated its post-IPO business and/or prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

At the time of the filing of the complaint, HireRight's common stock continued to trade below the $19.00 per share IPO price.

HireRight investors may, no later than June 3, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages HireRight investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information. The class action complaint against HireRight, Deutsch v. HireRight Holdings Corporation, et al., Case No. 24-cv-00371, is filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

