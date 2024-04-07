Nylon in Personal Care & Cosmetics Market To Reach USD 4.4 Billion By 2032 - DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nylon in personal care & cosmetics market size was valued at USD 2.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 4.4 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The increasing demand for synthetic cosmetics is a significant factor driving the growth of nylon in the personal care & cosmetics market. The changing attitude of the population towards personal grooming is one of the factors driving the cosmetics industry and contributing to increased demand for nylon from these applications. Nylon microbeads are widely used in cosmetic and personal care cosmetics owing to their effectiveness as mattifying agents, binders, and oil-absorbing agents.

Nylon is widely used in the cosmetics industry. Products such as Nylon 12, Nylon 6, 12/6/66, 11, 66, 611, and 6/12 are used to formulate cosmetic products such as eye makeup, mascara, makeup products, nail polish, and skin fresheners. Nylon-12 and nylon-66 are present in bath products, deodorants, facial makeup, moisturizers, lipsticks, night skin care products, face masks, skincare products, and sun-tan products.

The growing focus on using sustainable materials presents growth avenues to prominent market players and can contribute to market expansion during the forecast period. Efforts have been taken to develop a bio-based nylon product for cosmetic applications. The demand for such products manufactured from renewable energy sources is increasing globally. For instance, in March 2022, Genomatica and Asahi Kasei announced a partnership to commercialize renewably sourced nylon 6,6 derived from Genomatica’s bio-based HMD.

Segmentation Overview:

The global nylon in personal care and cosmetics market has been segmented into application and region. Based on the application, the skin care segment held a dominant share in the market in 2023 due to the use of nylon in various skin products such as creams and sunscreens. Nylon is used in various skin products such as creams and sunscreens due to its excellent mattifying properties.

Nylon in Personal Care & Cosmetics Market Report Highlights:

The global Nylon in Personal Care & Cosmetics market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2032.

The rise in the standard of living and disposable income are the primary reasons cited for the growth in the cosmetics industry, which is, in turn, driving market growth.

Asia Pacific region accounted for a major market share in 2023. Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia are expected to promote regional market growth owing to increasing consumer awareness about their skin. Besides, social media influencers and celebrities are also influencing young consumers to purchase cosmetics and personal care products in this region.

Some prominent players in the Nylon in Personal Care & Cosmetics market report include Arkema, Kobo Products Inc., CRODA, Toray, Riken Chemical & Co., Asahi Kasei, Tai Hing Nylon Filament Products Co., LTD, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, and Evonik.

Nylon in Personal Care & Cosmetics Market Segmentation:

By Application: Skin Care Products, Cosmetics, and Other personal Formulations

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

