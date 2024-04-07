Ensurge Micropower ASA - Approval of share capital increase by conversion of convertible loan

Oslo, 7 April 2024

Reference is made to the Extraordinary General Meeting("EGM") held in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 10 November 2023 whereby the EGM resolved to issue convertible loans with total par value of NOK 4,500,000 (the "Convertible Loans"), whereby the Convertible Loans, plus accrued interest, were convertible into shares prior to the maturity date at a conversion price of NOK 0.105 per share (NOK 0.525 following the share consolidation approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 March 2024, which became effective on 5 April 2024).

The lender of an aggregated total of NOK 1,500,000 of the Convertible Loan, has provided its notification of conversion to the Company and requested that its part of the Convertible Loan, plus accrued interest, is converted into shares in the Company.

The Board therefore resolved on 6 April 2024 to approve the conversion of NOK 1,500,000 of the Convertible Loan, plus accrued interest, and the resulting issuance of a total of 2,932,289 new shares in the Company to such lender.

Upon registration of the share capital increase associated with the conversion of the convertible loan in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company's share capital will be NOK 275,343,871.50 divided into 550,687,743 shares, each having a par value of NOK 0.50.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer E- mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com ( mailto:lars.eikeland@ensurge.com )

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.