perth, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHANGE TO PERSEUS’S SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM

Perth, Western Australia/April 8, 2024/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) wishes to advise that its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mr. David Schummer, has advised that he will resign from the Company with effect from September 30, 2024, to pursue new employment opportunities located closer to his family in North America.

Mr. Schummer has agreed to remain in his role with Perseus until the end of September to manage a number of strategic work streams that are currently underway at the mine sites and to assist with the smooth transition to his successor.

The process to select and appoint a new COO will commence immediately with consideration being given to both internal and external candidates for the role.

Perseus’s Chairman and CEO Jeff Quartermaine said:

“On behalf of the Perseus Board and our employees, I would like to thank Dave for his commitment and dedication to Perseus and our operations, and for his contribution in addressing a number of operational challenges. We wish Dave and his family all the best for the future. We will commence the search for a new COO immediately and look forward to Dave’s support in ensuring a smooth transition over the coming months.”

