Global Antistatic Brush Market to reach a valuation of US$ 376.0 Million by 2034, Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antistatic brush market will reach a valuation of US$ 239.1 million in 2024, driven by data analytics and insights driven development. The trend is set to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 4.6% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 376.0 million by 2034.



The ongoing adoption of Industry 4.0 principles, such as smart manufacturing and IoT enabled devices, is increasing the demand for advanced antistatic brushes. The brushes are capable of integrating with automated systems and providing real time monitoring of ESD risks.

The increasing demand for cleanroom equipment across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and semiconductor industries, among others, is driving the need for antistatic brushes. These brushes are designed for use in cleanroom environments to maintain strict cleanliness and ESD control standards.

The trend towards product customization to meet specific industry requirements and applications is driving manufacturers to offer tailored solutions. The solutions include custom designed antistatic brushes with specialized features and configurations, catering to diverse customer needs.

The aerospace industry requires stringent ESD protection measures due to the sensitive electronic equipment used in aircraft manufacturing and maintenance. The factor drives the demand for specialized antistatic brushes tailored for aerospace applications.

There is a rising need for ESD protection to safeguard sensitive electronic components, with the proliferation of data centers globally. Antistatic brushes are used in data centers to prevent electrostatic discharge and maintain equipment reliability. The medical device manufacturing sector necessitates ESD control to ensure the reliability and safety of electronic medical equipment.

The integration of IoT and sensor technologies into antistatic brushes enables real time monitoring of ESD levels and proactive detection of potential risks. The trend enhances the effectiveness of ESD control measures and offers opportunities for market expansion.

“Antistatic brushes find applications in this industry, particularly in the assembly and packaging of medical devices,” - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global antistatic brush market was valued at US$ 226.6 million in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The market in Korea to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2034.

By filament material, the stainless steel segment to account for a CAGR of 4.4% through 2034.

The market in the United Kingdom will expand at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2034.

In terms of application, the automotive segment to account for a CAGR of 4.2% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Antistatic Brush market are

Gordon Brush Mfg. Co. Inc.

The Industrial Brush Co. Inc.

Precision Brush Co.

Cocker-Weber Brush Co.

Spiral Brushes Inc.

Amstat Industries Inc.

Ultrafab Inc.

Westmont Inc.

KOTI Industrial and Technical Brushes BV

KIST + ESCHERICH GmbH

Company Portfolio

Precision Brush Co. specializes in manufacturing antistatic brushes for precise applications, ensuring static free operation in sensitive environments.

Cocker-Weber Brush Co offers antistatic brushes designed to prevent static buildup and discharge, suitable for a variety of industrial and commercial purposes.

Segmentation Analysis of the Antistatic Brush Market

By Filament Material:

Nylon

Stainless Steel

Brass

Aluminum

Carbon Fiber

Others

By Brushes Type:

Tufted Strip and Plate Brushes

Disk Brushes

Cylindrical Brushes

Others

By Application:

Automotive

Metalworking

Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa





