Grieg Seafood ASA: Q1 2024 trading update

Grieg Seafoods harvest volume for the first quarter of 2024 was approximately 21 000 tonnes GWT.

Harvest volume (tonnes GWT) by region for the quarter:

Rogaland: 9 400

Finnmark: 5 700

British Columbia: 700

Newfoundland: 5 200

The complete Q1 2024 report will be released on Thursday 16 May 2024 at 06:00 CEST.



For enquiries, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO

Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO

Cell phone +47 908 45 252





About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Rogaland and Finnmark in Norway, as well as in British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.





The information included in this announcement may be defined as inside information pursuant to article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation and is publicly disclosed in accordance with article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.