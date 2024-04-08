CGG’s Long Term Debt Upgraded by S&P

PARIS, France – April 8, 2024

CGG today announced that S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") has upgraded the Company's issuer credit rating to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. S&P noted "a markedly stronger 2024 – 2025 financial performance " as a reason for the upgrade.

"We believe that S&P’s rating upgrade aligns with our recently communicated financial roadmap”, said CGG CFO, Jérôme Serve. “We remain focused on the strengthening of our financial performance, cash generation and balance sheet deleveraging.”

Q1 2024 Results and conference call

CGG will announce its first quarter 2024 non-audited results on May 14, 2024, after market close.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,500 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

