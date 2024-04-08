Brushless DC Motor (BLDC) Market To Reach USD 23.4 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Demand for Energy Conservation Application to Drive the Need for Brushless DC Motors

BLDC motors are preferred for their brushed counterparts due to several key advantages. One significant benefit is their superior efficiency, stemming from the absence of brushes, which minimizes friction and wear. This efficiency leads to substantial energy savings, making BLDC motors highly appealing for energy conservation applications, such as HVAC systems. Their reduced maintenance requirements, thanks to fewer moving parts and no brushes to replace, ensure increased uptime and operational reliability.

Moreover, BLDC motors' brushless design enhances their durability and reliability, making them resilient to harsh operating conditions. This quality makes them suitable for demanding applications in automotive systems. Furthermore, BLDC motors offer better speed and position control through advanced control algorithms and sensor feedback mechanisms. The precision levels are crucial for applications resulting in accurate motion control for industrial automation and CNC machines, enhancing product quality and operational efficiency.

Another advantage of BLDC motors is their compact and lightweight construction, facilitating seamless integration into devices and equipment with space and weight constraints. This feature is particularly advantageous in applications like drones and robotics, where agility and efficiency are paramount. Overall, the benefits offered by BLDC motors make them the preferred choice across various industries, including automotive, HVAC, industrial automation, and robotics.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/4cQLEvp

Segmentation Overview:

The global brushless DC motor (BLDC) market has been segmented into rotor type, power output, speed, end-use, and region.

75kW Power Output Segment is Anticipated Rapid Growth

The 75kW segment is predicted to grow substantially during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to advantages such as robust performance, efficiency, and reliability compared to conventional DC motors with the same power rating. These BLDC motors are used for various industrial applications, such as mills, drills, and grinders, and are installed in industrial machines such as CNC machines.

HVAC Equipment Market Demand in Consumer Space

Based on the end-use of brushless DC motors, the market is again divided into industrial machinery, motor vehicles, HVAC equipment, aerospace and transportation, consumer electronics, and others. The consumer electronics market has seen increased competitive pressures, prompting companies to adopt advanced technologies and analytics to optimize asset utilization. Continuous power supply is essential for operating automated electronics in industrial manufacturing facilities, driving market expansion.

China is a leading region for the Brushless DC motor (BLDC) Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global brushless DC motor market, owing to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and significant manufacturing hubs. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are at the forefront of market growth, driven by a booming automotive industry, increasing investment in infrastructure, and rising demand for consumer electronics. In China, for instance, the government's focus on electric mobility as a means to reduce pollution has led to a surge in the production of electric vehicles, creating a substantial demand for brushless DC motors.

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/3THbRUo

Brushless DC Motor (BLDC) Market Report Highlights:

The global brushless DC motor (BLDC) market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 8.1% by 2032.

BLDC motors offer higher efficiency and power density than brushed motors, making them well-suited for electric propulsion systems.

North America is a significant market for brushless DC motors, driven by several factors including technological advancements, the presence of key players, and the growing demand for energy-efficient solutions across various industries. The region is home to major automotive manufacturers that use brushless DC motors in electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid vehicles, and different automotive systems.

Some prominent players in the brushless DC motor (BLDC) market report include WorldWide Electric, Schneider Electric, Regal Rexnord Corporation, Siemens, TECO Corporation, ABB, Ametek Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, NIDEC CORPORATION, Allied Motion Technologies, Inc., MinebeaMitsumi Inc., and ORIENTAL MOTOR USA CORP.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/3PSX9Jc

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn





Recent Publications

Intelligent Vending Machines Market Size

Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market Growth

Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market Trends

Copper Wire and Cable Market Forecast

Loudspeaker Market Analysis