Granting and Approval of Employee Options

AB Šiaulių bankas (hereinafter referred to as the Bank) on April 5, 2024, as part of the annual variable renumeration for the year 2023, granted option rights to 21 employees of the Bank's group for Bank's shares, subject to the following deferred vesting periods:



For a portion of the annual variable compensation subject to a 5-year deferral period: 3/5 to be granted on April 7, 2027 - 827,058 shares, 1/5 to be granted on April 7, 2028 - 275,686 shares, 1/5 to be granted on April 9, 2029 - 275,686 shares,

For a portion of the annual variable compensation subject to a 4-year deferral period: 3/4 to be granted on April 7, 2027 - 562,044 shares, 1/4 to be granted on April 7, 2028 - 187,350 shares,



The Bank also confirmed the proportional portion for option rights granted for employees' performance:

For 2022 (one fourth or one fifth) into 392,911 shares, to be granted in 2026, 2027, and 2028.

For 2021 (one third) into 581,703 shares, to be granted in 2025.

For 2020 (one third) into 757,519 shares, as well as the confirmed final quantity of 2,272,571 shares, to be granted to employees on April 12, 2024.

To grant shares to employees for 2020, the Bank executed share buyback of 2,272,571 shares on November 24, 2023.

For the years 2021, 2022, and 2023, the Bank has granted of Employee option rights to 5,573,533 shares that have not yet been acquired by the Bank.

