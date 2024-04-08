SIRONA BIOCHEM Corporate Update April 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (“Sirona” or the “Company”) provides the following update:



Dear shareholders,

We are pleased to provide an update on our recent milestones and strategic decisions shaping Sirona Biochem’s path forward.

AGM

Last week, during our Annual General Meeting (AGM), we successfully gained another year of backing for our management team. Although it's common for many shareholders to abstain from voting, we're pleased to report that we've received numerous messages from our shareholders expressing their support for our ongoing corporate strategy.

Financing

We have closed our financing well below its anticipated goal. The small cap marketplace in the Canadian market is very challenged at this time. Our past supporting brokers do not have the fund-raising capabilities of the past. Instead of dropping the financing share price we are in discussion with investment funds to assist with our financial needs. This includes funds based in Europe, North America, and Asia, linking future investments to our commercialization of GlycoProteMimTM.

The commercialization of GlycoProteMimTM offers substantial potential for financial returns, benefits from clinically validated technology, and has a relatively swift path to generating revenue.

We persist in exploring non-dilutive funding sources from France and Canada as our preferred financing option whenever feasible.

Branding of GlycoProteMimTM (TFC-1326)

We have successfully selected the brand name for our anti-aging product. We will soon be proceeding with the formal trademark registration. The name will be made public closer to launch. Our cosmetic branding expert, based in Paris, is currently concentrating on developing brand messaging to establish this new product line as a premium offering in the anti-aging market.

Preparation for Commercialization of GlycoProteMimTM

We are on track for a commercial launch of our first consumer products containing GlycoProteMimTM in Europe and North America in early 2025 through our subsidiary, Sirona Laboratories, with plans to expand to other international markets afterward. Additionally, we've expanded our strategy to include the development of a second GlycoProteMimTM-infused product. Our brand and marketing team is convinced that broadening our product range is essential for achieving the best market penetration and ensuring consumer satisfaction.

An initial production batch of custom cosmetic containers, tailor-made for our products, is currently being manufactured by a premier French company. We have engaged a South Korean specialist in product label design to create our labels. Furthermore, a renowned Parisian facialist is crafting a specific massage protocol for the application of our products.

Product Samples

The demand for product samples has arisen earlier in the development phase than expected, prompting us to adjust our plans to accommodate this interest. It's clear that people are eager to physically interact with the product themselves. At this point, our capability to provide samples is limited to key potential stakeholders around the world who require a hands-on experience with the product to build their investment confidence.

Overall GlycoProteMimTM Strategy

Our strategy involves launching in Europe and North America in early 2025, with a view to exploring licensing opportunities in pivotal markets such as South Korea, Japan, and China, where partnering is the favored approach for market entry. We foresee a variety of commercialization paths. Possessing established products significantly enhances our ability to achieve this objective. Key contacts have been pinpointed, and we are in the process of identifying additional ones.

Our strategy does not encompass any solitary licensing agreement. Our patent application for GlycoProteMimTM spans 54 countries, encompassing all major markets.

Pipeline

Sirona Biochem is currently honing its focus on the cosmetic and therapeutic skincare sector, where we identify the most significant commercial potential. Our pipeline includes a variety of projects, some of which have been made public, while others are kept under wraps due to competitive reasons and intellectual property concerns. Our scientific team is continuously at the forefront of innovation, discovering incredibly promising opportunities.

TFC-1067 Global License Agreement

Allergan Aesthetics is actively progressing with the integration of TFC-1067 into its product lineup. We will inform our shareholders of any developments as soon as it is feasible. The introduction of TFC-1067 into the market presents a significant chance to enhance our company’s value and expand our growth prospects. It's important for shareholders to recognize that this is a global licensing agreement, which represents a considerably greater value to Sirona compared to the prior supply agreement with Rodan and Fields.

Summary

Navigating the financial challenges in this market is complex, but we have strategies in place to address them. While there are concerns among shareholders about dilution, our plans carry substantial potential to benefit our shareholders significantly. Although some level of dilution may occur, our goal is to enhance value to a degree that more than validates our approach. The continued support from our shareholders is crucial for our collective success.

