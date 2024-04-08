Advancing Sustainability in Aviation: International Conference on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) (Montreal, Quebec, Canada - May 10, 2024)

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2nd Annual Flightpath to Net Zero: Sustainable Aviation Fuel" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Advancing Sustainability in Aviation: International Conference on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

In the pursuit of a greener aviation industry, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) has emerged as a transformative solution, crafted from vegetable oils or ethanol derived from crops. These biofuels offer a remarkable avenue for achieving a substantial reduction in CO2 emissions, representing a pivotal step towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly aviation future. A notable advantage lies in the fact that their integration does not necessitate costly modifications to aircraft or extensive upgrades to airport infrastructure.

Conference Highlights:

SAF Innovations and Technologies: Delve into the latest innovations and technologies driving the production and implementation of Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Explore the advancements that are shaping the landscape of eco-friendly aviation.

Operational Challenges for Operators: Navigate the new challenges that operators face in integrating SAF into their operations. Gain insights into the operational intricacies and best practices for a seamless transition.

Impact on Aircraft and Engine Manufacturing: Gain a comprehensive understanding of how the adoption of SAF influences aircraft and engine manufacturing. Explore the industry's response and strategies for sustainable aviation development.

International Collaboration and Regulations: Engage in discussions surrounding international collaboration and regulatory frameworks related to SAF implementation. Explore global perspectives and collaborative efforts driving sustainability in the aviation sector.

Economic and Environmental Advantages: Assess the economic and environmental advantages associated with the adoption of SAF. Understand the long-term benefits and potential cost savings for both industry stakeholders and the environment.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry experts, researchers, and professionals in dedicated networking sessions. Foster collaborations and exchange ideas with thought leaders actively contributing to the sustainable aviation fuel ecosystem.

Join this international conference, where industry leaders, policymakers, and experts converge to address the challenges and opportunities associated with Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Together, let's pave the way for a more sustainable and environmentally conscious aviation industry.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

Shaping a sustainable future for aviation

Investment opportunities in SAF projects

Cost-efficient production of SAF

SAF production and consumption in Canada

Decarbonising aviation to meet Net Zero by 2050

SAF in commercial and business aviation

Aircraft engines and SAF

Innovations in aviation: A vision for the future

Speakers

Eymeric Boyer , Principal, Roland Berger

, Principal, Roland Berger Nancy Bsales , COO, 4AIR

, COO, 4AIR Chris Chaput, President & CFO, DG Fuels

President & CFO, DG Fuels Michel Chornet , EVP Technology and Global Commercialization, Enerkem

, EVP Technology and Global Commercialization, Enerkem Hana Galal, Canada - Sustainability Lead, Airbiz

Canada - Sustainability Lead, Airbiz Catherine Guillemart , Head of Public Affairs Canada, Airbus Representative for ICAO, Airbus

, Head of Public Affairs Canada, Airbus Representative for ICAO, Airbus Tim Haig, CEO, FORGE Renewable Hydrocarbons

CEO, FORGE Renewable Hydrocarbons Tim Huppler, President, AeroConsult

President, AeroConsult Yevgeniya ("Gene") Levitin , Managing Director, Head of Aviation, Natixis CIB Americas

, Managing Director, Head of Aviation, Natixis CIB Americas Puja Mahajan , CEO & C0-Founder, Azzera

, CEO & C0-Founder, Azzera Zohrab Mawani, Director, Co-Founder, Refuel Energy

Director, Co-Founder, Refuel Energy Jean Paquin, CEO & President, SAF+ International Group

CEO & President, SAF+ International Group Leo Robinson, Managing Director, To70 Canada

