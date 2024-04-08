Green Data Centre market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Green Data Centre Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Size (Small and Medium-sized Data Centres, Large Data Centres), by Component (Design and Consulting, Installation and Deployment, Maintenance and Support), by Technology (Direct Liquid Cooling, Close‐Coupled Refrigerant Cooling, Free Cooling/Hardening, Other), by System (Software Power Management, Energy‐aware Workload Allocation, Dynamic Provisioning, Energy‐aware Networking, Other), by Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Government and Defence, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global green data centre market was valued at US$56.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Renewable Energy Integration and Carbon Neutrality Targets

The integration of renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, and geothermal power, into data centre operations facilitates the transition towards carbon-neutral or net-zero emissions data centres. By investing in onsite renewable energy generation, purchasing renewable energy credits (RECs), and entering power purchase agreements (PPAs) with renewable energy providers, data centre operators can offset their carbon footprint and achieve sustainability goals.

Growing Demand for Cloud Computing and Big Data Analytics

The growing demand for cloud computing services, big data analytics, and digital transformation initiatives necessitates the expansion of data centre infrastructure to support the processing, storage, and analysis of large volumes of data. Green data centres leverage virtualization, consolidation, and resource optimization techniques to enhance resource utilization efficiency and accommodate increasing workloads without compromising environmental sustainability.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Green Data Centre Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a notable impact on the green data centre market, influencing both challenges and opportunities within the industry. Initially, the pandemic led to disruptions in supply chains and project timelines, affecting the deployment of green data centre infrastructure. Lockdowns and restrictions on movement hindered construction activities, resulting in delays in the expansion and development of green data centre projects. Additionally, uncertainties surrounding the economic outlook and reduced business activities prompted some organizations to postpone or scale back their investment plans for green data centre initiatives.

However, despite these challenges, the pandemic also accelerated certain trends that favour the growth of the green data centre market. The sudden shift towards remote work and digitalization during the pandemic highlighted the importance of reliable and sustainable data centre infrastructure. Organizations increasingly realized the significance of energy-efficient and resilient data centres to support remote operations, ensure business continuity, and manage surges in online traffic. As a result, there has been a renewed emphasis on investing in green data centre technologies and sustainability initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and resilience in the face of future disruptions.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 414-page report provides 130 tables and 200 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global green data centre market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Green Data Centre. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including size, component, technology, system, and vertical and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing green data centre market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Rising Cost of Electricity Driving the Conventional Data Centre Market

The rising cost of electricity is a key driving factor behind the growth of the green data centre market. As energy expenses continue to escalate, organizations are increasingly turning to environmentally sustainable solutions to mitigate operational costs. Green data centres offer energy-efficient technologies and practices that help minimize electricity consumption, thereby reducing utility bills significantly over time. By employing measures such as advanced cooling systems, server virtualization, and renewable energy integration, these data centres optimize power usage effectiveness (PUE) and achieve higher levels of energy efficiency. Additionally, the implementation of energy management software enables data centre operators to monitor and control power usage in real-time, further enhancing cost savings. As businesses strive to maintain competitiveness in an increasingly digital landscape, the imperative to curb electricity expenses by transitioning to green data centre solutions becomes more pronounced, driving the expansion of the market.

Advancement in Energy-Efficient Cooling Solutions Driving the Market

One of the key driving factors in the market for green data centres is the advancement in energy-efficient cooling solutions. As data centres continue to grow in size and complexity, the demand for cooling systems to maintain optimal operating temperatures has intensified. Traditional cooling methods, such as air conditioning, consume significant amounts of energy and contribute to high operational costs and environmental impact. However, advancements in cooling technologies have led to the development of more energy-efficient solutions.

These innovative cooling systems leverage technologies such as liquid cooling, evaporative cooling, and precision air conditioning to achieve higher levels of efficiency while minimizing energy consumption. Liquid cooling, for example, involves circulating coolant directly to heat-generating components within servers, effectively dissipating heat and reducing the need for mechanical cooling mechanisms. Evaporative cooling systems use the natural process of evaporation to cool air, consuming less energy compared to traditional air conditioning units.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Emergence of AI in Data Centre Opportunities for the Market

In the context of the green data centre market, several factors act as restraining forces, impeding its growth trajectory. These factors may include challenges related to high initial investment costs for implementing green technologies, limited availability of renewable energy sources in certain regions, and the complexity of integrating green solutions into existing data centre infrastructure. Additionally, regulatory hurdles and compliance requirements can pose obstacles to the widespread adoption of sustainable practices in data centre operations. Overcoming these restraining factors requires concerted efforts from industry stakeholders, innovative technological solutions, and supportive government policies aimed at incentivizing green initiatives in the data centre sector.

Collaboration Between Technology Providers, Energy Companies, and Government Agencies opportunities for the Market

Market opportunities arise from collaboration between technology providers, energy companies, and government agencies in the context of green data centres. This collaboration presents a unique chance for synergy and innovation, leveraging the expertise and resources of each stakeholder to drive sustainable practices in the data centre industry. Technology providers bring advanced solutions such as energy-efficient hardware, cooling systems, and renewable energy integration technologies to the table. By partnering with energy companies, these technology providers can access reliable and renewable energy sources to power their data centre infrastructure, reducing their carbon footprint. Government agencies play a crucial role in this collaboration by providing regulatory frameworks, incentives, and funding to promote the adoption of green data centre practices. By working together, these stakeholders can develop holistic approaches to address energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, and regulatory compliance, unlocking new market opportunities and driving the transition towards a more sustainable data centre ecosystem.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the green data centre market are Cisco Systems Inc., DCX Liquid Cooling Systems, Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc, Eaton Corporation plc, Fujitsu Limited, Green Revolution Cooling, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Lenovo Group Limited, Midas Immersion Cooling, Rittal, Schneider Electric SE, Submer, Vertiv Holdings Co., ZutaCore, Inc. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

10 Jan 2024, Vertiv has opened a new production facility in Chakan, Pune, to address the increasing demand in India for data centres and related infrastructure solutions. The new plant in Ambernath, Pune, complements Vertiv's current manufacturing facilities, which are geared towards domestic and worldwide markets.

09 Nov 2023, Schneider Electric—the pioneer in the digital transformation of energy management and automation has reached a multi-year agreement worth $3 billion with Compass Datacentres. By extending their current partnership, the firms will be able to produce and deliver prefabricated modular data centre systems by integrating their separate supply chains.

