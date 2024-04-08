Company announcement no. 15 2024



























Group Communications

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. +45 45 14 00 00







8 April 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 14

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 14:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 3,978,240 199.5156 793,720,896 02/04/2024 25,000 207.8243 5,195,608 03/04/2024 43,000 209.3298 9,001,181 04/04/2024 56,794 209.9311 11,922,827 05/04/2024 110,500 206.7534 22,846,251 Total accumulated over week 14 235,294 208.1050 48,965,866 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 4,213,534 199.9952 842,686,762

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.49% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank





Attachments