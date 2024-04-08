|Company announcement no. 15 2024
8 April 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 14
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 14:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|3,978,240
|199.5156
|793,720,896
|02/04/2024
|25,000
|207.8243
|5,195,608
|03/04/2024
|43,000
|209.3298
|9,001,181
|04/04/2024
|56,794
|209.9311
|11,922,827
|05/04/2024
|110,500
|206.7534
|22,846,251
|Total accumulated over week 14
|235,294
|208.1050
|48,965,866
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|4,213,534
|199.9952
|842,686,762
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.49% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
