Advancements and Opportunities in the Achondroplasia Market: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast to 2032

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Achondroplasia - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Overview

A recent comprehensive study analyses the global achondroplasia market's current scenario and future growth prospects, shedding light on emerging therapies and the projected market landscape through 2032. Achondroplasia, a major genetic bone disorder that often results in dwarfism, has seen advancements in diagnostic methods and treatment modalities.

Diagnostic Enhancements and Treatment Advances

The diagnosed prevalence of achondroplasia is on the rise in the US, thanks to enhanced genetic testing and growing awareness among medical professionals. The only treatment currently approved in the US and Europe is VOXZOGO (vosoritide), a C-type natriuretic peptide analog, while Japan also recognizes growth hormone therapy. Despite controversies over long-term benefits, these treatments represent a significant step forward in the multidisciplinary management of achondroplasia.

Call for More Efficacious Therapies

With the lack of curative treatment for achondroplasia, there is an urgent need for more effective therapies to not only manage but also improve the complications and quality of life among patients. The pipeline for achondroplasia includes potential therapies that could change the game in symptom alleviation and condition management.

Economic Impact and Forecast

The market report discusses the economic burdens, quality of life impacts, and the comprehensive epidemiology forecast for seven major markets, which includes the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan. The US is currently leading the achondroplasia market revenue and is expected to see continuous growth by 2032.

The Promise of Emerging Therapies

Looking ahead, the market is set to evolve with the anticipated approval of emerging therapies. These promising treatments have the potential to alter the current treatment landscape and introduce new options in managing this genetic condition.

Report Insight

This study is a guiding resource that provides detailed market insights, epidemiology, and a forecasted market landscape for achondroplasia, offering strategic insights into current treatments, unmet needs, and forthcoming developments. With a methodical analysis of the 7MM through 2032, healthcare stakeholders can gauge the evolving dynamics and therapeutic offerings within the achondroplasia market space.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to

  • Ascendis Pharma
  • QED Therapeutics (BridgeBio)
  • Novartis
  • Sanofi
  • RIBOMIC

Key Topics Covered

  1. Key Insights
  2. Report Introduction
  3. Achondroplasia Market Overview at a Glance
  4. Methodology of Achondroplasia Epidemiology and Market
  5. Executive Summary of Achondroplasia
  6. Key Events
  7. Disease Background and Overview
  8. Patient Journey
  9. Epidemiology and Patient Population
  10. Marketed Drugs
  11. Emerging Drugs
  12. Achondroplasia: Market Analysis
  13. Key Opinion Leaders' Views
  14. SWOT Analysis
  15. Unmet Needs
  16. Market Access and Reimbursement
  17. Appendix
  18. Publisher Capabilities
  19. Disclaimer

