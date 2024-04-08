Advancements and Opportunities in the Achondroplasia Market: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast to 2032

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Achondroplasia - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Overview



A recent comprehensive study analyses the global achondroplasia market's current scenario and future growth prospects, shedding light on emerging therapies and the projected market landscape through 2032. Achondroplasia, a major genetic bone disorder that often results in dwarfism, has seen advancements in diagnostic methods and treatment modalities.

Diagnostic Enhancements and Treatment Advances



The diagnosed prevalence of achondroplasia is on the rise in the US, thanks to enhanced genetic testing and growing awareness among medical professionals. The only treatment currently approved in the US and Europe is VOXZOGO (vosoritide), a C-type natriuretic peptide analog, while Japan also recognizes growth hormone therapy. Despite controversies over long-term benefits, these treatments represent a significant step forward in the multidisciplinary management of achondroplasia.

Call for More Efficacious Therapies



With the lack of curative treatment for achondroplasia, there is an urgent need for more effective therapies to not only manage but also improve the complications and quality of life among patients. The pipeline for achondroplasia includes potential therapies that could change the game in symptom alleviation and condition management.

Economic Impact and Forecast



The market report discusses the economic burdens, quality of life impacts, and the comprehensive epidemiology forecast for seven major markets, which includes the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan. The US is currently leading the achondroplasia market revenue and is expected to see continuous growth by 2032.

The Promise of Emerging Therapies



Looking ahead, the market is set to evolve with the anticipated approval of emerging therapies. These promising treatments have the potential to alter the current treatment landscape and introduce new options in managing this genetic condition.

Report Insight



This study is a guiding resource that provides detailed market insights, epidemiology, and a forecasted market landscape for achondroplasia, offering strategic insights into current treatments, unmet needs, and forthcoming developments. With a methodical analysis of the 7MM through 2032, healthcare stakeholders can gauge the evolving dynamics and therapeutic offerings within the achondroplasia market space.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to

Ascendis Pharma

QED Therapeutics (BridgeBio)

Novartis

Sanofi

RIBOMIC

Key Topics Covered

Key Insights Report Introduction Achondroplasia Market Overview at a Glance Methodology of Achondroplasia Epidemiology and Market Executive Summary of Achondroplasia Key Events Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population Marketed Drugs Emerging Drugs Achondroplasia: Market Analysis Key Opinion Leaders' Views SWOT Analysis Unmet Needs Market Access and Reimbursement Appendix Publisher Capabilities Disclaimer

