Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS) Market and Forecast Through 2032 Reveals Growth and Treatment Shifts

A detailed report on Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS) has been released, providing thorough understanding into the disease's epidemiology, market trends, and forecasted developments through 2032. Key findings indicate that the diagnosed cases of aHUS approached 4,800 in the 7 major markets (7MM) in 2022. This number is expected to see a growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4% from 2019 to 2032.



The disease, characterized by abnormal blood clots in small blood vessels, particularly affects the kidneys and can lead to severe complications, such as kidney failure. Diagnosis typically involves a complete blood count and specialized blood tests, including measuring eGFR levels for kidney function. The treatment landscape primarily features supportive care and plasma exchange; however, two complement inhibitor drugs, eculizumab and ravulizumab, are currently approved for aHUS treatment.



Emerging therapies, including those in late-stage development, are poised to transform the market. Prominent among them are iptacopan by Novartis and crovalimab by Roche. The United States continues to lead the market in size and is expected to contribute significantly to the market's growth. However, access to these high-priced innovative treatments remains a concern that impacts commercial uptake.



The report highlights the transition of patients from eculizumab to ravulizumab, which is anticipated to reduce treatment frequency, leading to decreased costs and improved quality of life for patients. Despite the effectiveness of current treatments, their associated high costs often limit broader usage, underlining an urgent need for more accessible treatment options.



KOLs from varied institutions, including hospitals and universities across the 7MM regions, have provided valuable insights on current treatment practices, the evolving treatment landscape, and the challenges faced regarding drug accessibility and patient care. Their assessments have played a vital role in shaping the understanding of the aHUS market dynamics.



Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis, which is expected to be of significant interest to stakeholders in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, aiding in strategic planning and decision-making to improve patient outcomes in the management of aHUS.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Hoffmann-La Roche

Chugai Pharmaceutical

