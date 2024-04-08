Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Report 2024: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030, Featuring Cospack, Amcor, BERICAP, Rexam, Berry Global, Graham Packaging and Alpha Packaging

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global plastic bottle recycling market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and consumer good applications. The global plastic bottle recycling market is expected to reach an estimated $5.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing environmental pollution concern and rising demand for recycled materials in manufacturing.

Key highlights:

Polyethylene terephthalate is forecast to remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, consumer good is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Plastic Bottle Recycling by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global plastic bottle recycling by material type, application, and region.



Plastic Bottle Recycling Market by Material Type:

High-Density Polyethylene

Low-Density Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polypropylene

Plastic Bottle Recycling Market by Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Consumer Goods

Others

Plastic Bottle Recycling Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Plastic Bottle Recycling Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies plastic bottle recycling companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the plastic bottle recycling companies profiled in this report include:

Cospack America

Amcor

BERICAP

Rexam

Berry Global

Graham Packaging

Container Corporation of Canada

Ontario Plastic Container Producers

Constar Internationals

Alpha Packaging

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Plastic bottle recycling market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Plastic bottle recycling market size by material type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Plastic bottle recycling market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different material types, applications, and regions for the plastic bottle recycling market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the plastic bottle recycling market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the plastic bottle recycling market by material type (high-density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, and polypropylene), application (pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, consumer goods, and others), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market : Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market by Material Type

3.3.1 High-Density Polyethylene

3.3.2 Low-Density Polyethylene

3.3.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate

3.3.4 Polypropylene

3.4 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market by Application

3.4.1 Pharmaceuticals

3.4.2 Food and Beverages

3.4.3 Consumer Goods

3.4.4 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market by Region

4.2 North American Plastic Bottle Recycling Market

4.3 European Plastic Bottle Recycling Market

4.4 APAC Plastic Bottle Recycling Market

4.5 ROW Plastic Bottle Recycling Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market by Material Type

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market by Application

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



