China Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts 2024-2028: Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis

The Chinese construction industry is expected to expand by 4% in real terms in 2024, driven by infrastructure and energy and utilities construction. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the construction industry's business activity index increased to a score of 56.9 in December 2023, up from scores of 55 in November and 53.5 in October 2023, indicating robust activity in the industry as scores above 50 represent growth.

In addition, 25 of 31 Chinese provinces recorded Y-o-Y growth in construction output in 2023, with Tibet registering growth of 12.3%, output in Liaoning increasing by 9.9%, and output in Xinjiang and Guangdong expanding by 9.8%. However, continued weakness in the real estate sector will limit the industry's output in the short to medium term. According to the NBS, investment in real estate development fell by 9.6% in 2023, with the floor space of projects under construction falling by 7.2% and the floor area of new project starts declining by 20.4%.



The construction industry is expected to record an average annual growth rate of 3.9% between 2025 and 2028, supported by investment in infrastructure projects as part of the 14th Five-Year Plan (FYP) (2021-2025). The plan has 20 quantitative targets under five categories: economic development; innovation; people's well-being; green development; and food and energy security. Further support will be provided by the government's plan to invest CNY92.4 trillion ($13.8 trillion) by 2060 for green power transformation and to achieve net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2060



