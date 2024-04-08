Global Automated Sample Preparation for Genomic Applications Research Report 2023-2033: Error Reduction and Improved Turnaround Times Fueling Adoption

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Sample Preparation (For Genomic Applications) - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, End-User, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automated sample preparation market was valued at $1,431.9 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $3,730.5 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.05% between 2023 and 2033.

This market primarily caters to various industries such as life sciences, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, environmental testing, food and beverage, and clinical diagnostics. Product launches and upgradations and synergistic activities together accounted for the maximum number of key developments, at nearly 88.24% of the total developments in the automated sample preparation market between January 2021 and December 2023.

The growth of the automated sample preparation market is driven by the increasing demand for high-throughput and standardized sample processing, especially in industry such as genomics. As research and diagnostic requirements continue to evolve, the adoption of automated sample preparation solutions becomes essential for laboratories seeking to enhance their analytical workflows.



Sample preparation is a crucial step in many scientific workflows, where raw samples, such as biological tissues, environmental samples, or chemical substances, need to be processed and purified before analysis. Automation in sample preparation involves the use of advanced robotic systems, liquid handling platforms, and other automated instruments to increase efficiency, reduce human errors, and improve reproducibility in sample processing.



Industrial Impact



The global automated sample preparation market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector and is witnessing double digit growth, driven by increasing requirements of advanced technology tools and processes to streamline and improve sample preparation for scientific research and analysis. The growing use of robotics, automation, and specialized instruments to eliminate manual handling errors is further expected to contribute to the growth.

Market Demand Drivers:



Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Disease and Cancer Cases: The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer cases is driving a significant surge in the demand for automated sample preparation consumables and instruments. This growing demand is primarily due to the pivotal role that genetic analysis plays in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of infectious diseases.



Market Challenges:



Integration with the Current Laboratory Setup a Complex Process: While automation holds the potential for improved efficiency and innovation, integrating these advanced solutions seamlessly with current laboratory setups presents a significant challenge. Laboratories often house a diverse range of equipment, instruments, and data management systems, each with its own specifications and requirements. Compatibility issues, varying communication protocols, and the need for seamless interaction among different components contribute to the intricacy of the integration process. Furthermore, the potential risks associated with data management, security, and operational disruptions underscore the necessity for a comprehensive risk assessment.



Market Opportunities:



Increasing Opportunity for Automated Systems in Developing Countries: The increasing adoption of automated systems in developing countries presents a notable opportunity within the automated sample preparation market. As technological advancements gain traction in these regions, laboratories are embracing automated processes to enhance their capabilities. This shift not only reflects a growing trend toward modernization but also opens up a new market for automated sample preparation solutions.



Market Segmentation:

Kits and Consumables Segment to Dominate the Automated Sample Market (by Product Type)



Based on product type, the global automated sample preparation market was led by kits and consumables segment, with a 67.47% share in 2022 primarily due to the convenience and reliability offered by these kits, which significantly streamline the workflow and ensure standardized and reproducible results.

Researchers benefit from ease of use, as the pre-optimized components eliminate the need for extensive manual preparation, saving time and reducing the likelihood of errors. As the market continues to advance, the development of innovative kits and consumables remains crucial for driving progress in automated sample preparation technologies and their widespread adoption across scientific disciplines.

Research and Development to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033



The research and development segment holds the largest share in the automated sample preparation market for several compelling reasons. The expansion of this application can be credited to the surge in research and development endeavors, coupled with a heightened demand for top-notch products. Automated liquid handlers find extensive use in laboratories, guaranteeing pristine hands during sample handling and minimizing the risk of cross-contamination from preceding batches.

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies Segment to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033



Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies hold a significant share of the end user market in the global automated sample preparation market for several reasons. Ongoing research endeavors in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries place significant emphasis on the introduction of novel technologies to the market. In this context, automated sample preparation techniques play a crucial role in facilitating swift analysis and delivering precise results when dealing with diverse and multiple samples.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



The research and development application segment players leading the market captured around 69.58% of the market's presence as of 2022. Diagnostics application segment, on the other hand, accounted for approximately 30.42% of the market presence in 2022.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1431.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3730.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers

Error Reduction and Improved Turnaround Time by Implementing Automated Sample Processing

Increased Demand for Automated Sample Preparation due to Shortage of Skilled Laboratory Staff

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Cancer Cases

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Automated Sample Preparation Market Trend Analysis

Miniaturization of the Laboratory Automated Instruments

Market Restraints

Integration with the Current Laboratory Setup a Complex Process

High Cost Associated with Automated Instruments

Market Opportunities

Product Launches and Upgradation Creating an Opportunity for Growth in the Market

Increasing Opportunity for Automated Systems in Developing Countries

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Development Review

Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Company)

Regulatory Landscape

Impact Analysis for Key Global Events - COVID-19

Global Automated Sample Preparation Market (by Application)

Research

Diagnostics

Global Automated Sample Preparation Market (by End User)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutions

Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories

Some prominent names established in this market are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Metrohm AG

Mettler-Toledo International Inc

MGI Tech Co., Ltd.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Raykol Group (XiaMen) Corp., Ltd.

Revvity, Inc.

SOTAX

Tecan Trading AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

