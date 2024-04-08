FOSSiBOT F106 Pro Debut: Global First Rugged Phone Combining Ample Camp Light And Prominent Speaker

New York, NY, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many users need a rugged phone due to its durability or long endurance. But can rugged phones be improved or have more functional features to meet more practical needs in demanding environments? FOSSiBOT has been dedicated to developing and enhancing rugged smartphones to meet better the demands of outdoor enthusiasts or harsh environment workers. And then, the FOSSiBOT F106 Pro was born. FOSSiBOT claims it to be the world's first rugged phone, combining an ample camping light and a prominent speaker, and it's the best rugged smartphone in its range. This new smartphone is set to go on sale in mid-April.





The FOSSiBOT F106 PRO has a unique design; you can notice it even among dozens of rugged smartphones. Sported with a large 6.58-inch FHD+ waterdrop display protected by Dragontrail Glass from Asahi, it's designed to withstand drops and scratches. The back features cameras, a flashlight, a large speaker cover, and a prominent LED camping light from top to middle. FOSSiBOT's logo is embossed on the X-shape metal decoration. The lower section bears waterproof and ruggedness indicators and a lanyard hole. The whole body is strengthened to be IP68 waterproof, dust-proof, and shock-resistant. The high-brightness LED camp light meets various work needs in practical scenarios such as construction sites, tunnel operations, wood cutting, automobile repairs, and utility maintenance. At the same time, the large speaker provides better call notifications in noisy environments or excellent music playback in outdoor camping.

According to FOSSiBOT, the FOSSiBOT F106 Pro boasts a 48MP primary camera with AI algorithm, a 20MP night vision camera from Sony for dark environment shooting, and a 16MP front camera from Sony. Combining a waterproof feature and a fantastic 48MP camera, the F106 Pro allows underwater photography and video recording. The prominent speaker outputs 3W rated power with 3.5W peak power and a maximum decibel level of 103dB. It also provides the best sound quality among smartphones in its price range. The high volume ensures you won't miss calls outdoors or in noisy environments, while the high-quality sound lets you enjoy music even in open outdoor fields. The camping light outputs 3W with three brightness levels, reaching a maximum brightness of 512 lumens. Additionally, it features SOS and flash modes, so you can use them to seek help or exposure to your location when needed.

Apart from the large speaker and high-brightness camping light, the upcoming FOSSiBOT F106 Pro is generally a mid-range smartphone. A MediaTek Helio G85 processor powers it and has a 12000mAh battery. Its 30W charger can fully charge the device in 3 hours and charge to 70% in just 1.5 hours. With one charge, FOSSiBOT F106 Pro can stand for more than 35 days with a single SIM inserted, ensuring longer outdoor endurance. The device packs 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, supporting an additional 7GB of RAM expansion to accommodate more multitasking and heavy games.

Main Specifications for FOSSiBOT F106 Pro:

Screen:

6.58” FHD+ IPS display, Incell, 60Hz refresh rate,1080*2408, 401 PPI, 20:9, 83% screen-to-body ratio

Processor

Helio G85 processor, 12nm, octa-core, 2*Cortex -A75@ 2.0GHz, 6*Cortex -A55@1.8GHz, Arm Mali-G52 MC2 1GHz Manhattan

Memory

8GB RAM+7GB RAM expansion,

256GB ROM, 512GB TF-card expansion

Camera

48MP rear AI camera, PDAF support, LED flash support

20MP Sony IMX350 night vision camera, LED flash support

16MP Sony IMX471 front camera

Battery

12000mAh battery, 30W Rapid Charge

Navigation

GPS,Glonass,Beidou, Galileo,QZSS

Sensors

G/P/L sensors, Compass, Geomagnetism, Gyroscope

Unlock

Face ID and Fingerprint unlock

Custom Button

Yes, it has a Customs button

Speaker

3W power, up to 103dB volume, 34mm diameter, waterproof

Camp Light

3W LED light, 3-level brightness/ SOS mode, strobe mode

full brightness: 1000MA current, 512lumen;

1/2 brightness Light: 500MA current, 257 Lumen;

1/4 brightness Light: 300MA current, 153 Lumen,

Global Bands

GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz

3G：B1/B2/B4/B5/B8

4G:B38/B39/B40/B41/B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B25/B26/B28A/B28B/B66

The FOSSiBOT F106 PRO global first sale will continue from April 15th to April 21st. While the retail price is $229.99, users can get it at only $139.99 from the Aliexpress FOSSiBOT Official Store or $179.99 from the FOSSiBOT Official website. As everyone knows, newly launched smartphones are the lowest during the first global sale. So, if you're looking for a versatile outdoor rugged smartphone with powerful performance, long endurance, and more practical functions, the FOSSiBOT F106 PRO is the best choice.

Meanwhile, FOSSiBOT is conducting 2 F106 Pro giveaway activities on Aliexpress and the official website; you can visit FOSSiBOT's official website to check details and participate.

Buy from Aliexpress FOSSiBOT Official Store: https://bit.ly/43QTzVx



Buy from FOSSiBOT Official: https://s.click.aliexpress.com/e/_olx1oWy





