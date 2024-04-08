Global Colorectal Cancer Screening and Diagnostics Industry Research 2023-2033: Colonoscopies and Sigmoidoscopies to Dominate, Advances in Genomics and Molecular Diagnostics, Rise of At-Home Screening

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colorectal Cancer Screening and Diagnostics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, End User, Region, and Competitive Landscape, Pricing Analysis, Testing Volume - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global colorectal cancer screening and diagnostics market is projected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period 2023-2033. Moreover, the market value for 2022 was $37,145.8 million, which is expected to reach $48,710.9 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 2.37%

The colorectal cancer screening and diagnostics market is currently at a growing stage with a robust growth trajectory, propelled by the rising demand for at-home colorectal cancer screening and diagnostics. The market is characterized by a mix of well-established companies and innovative startups, all competing to offer advanced solutions that cater to the evolving demands of research and diagnostics.

This growth can be attributed to the rising incidence of colorectal cancer and increasing financial burden on healthcare, growing demand for colorectal cancer testing, advances in genomics and molecular diagnostics, and promoting early cancer detection to enable reduced treatment costs. The market includes various types of tests, such as stool DNA tests, fecal immunochemical tests, fecal occult blood tests, biomarker tests, colonoscopies, and sigmoidoscopies.

The North America region is a leader in the global colorectal cancer screening and diagnostics market, a position it is expected to maintain over the coming years. This dominance can be attributed to several key factors, including high awareness levels regarding colorectal cancer, and the implementation of comprehensive screening programs across the U.S. and Canada.



Industrial Impact



The global colorectal cancer screening and diagnostics market's impact is profound and multifaceted, influencing healthcare practices, patient outcomes, and economic dynamics within the healthcare sector. The market's growth is driving a significant shift toward early detection and prevention, leading to improved survival rates and quality of life for patients. This shift is also catalyzing a transition in healthcare focus from treatment to prevention, encouraging the development of public health policies and insurance coverage that support regular screening.



Economically, the expansion of the colorectal cancer screening and diagnostics market has been contributing to the healthcare industry's growth, owing to increased investments in research and development of more accurate and less invasive screening technologies. These innovations not only enhance patient compliance and comfort but also have the potential to reduce long-term healthcare costs by preventing advanced disease stages that require more intensive and expensive treatments.



The global colorectal cancer screening and diagnostics market continues to drive transformative advancements across industries, with far-reaching implications for human health and environmental sustainability.

Colonoscopies and Sigmoidoscopies to Dominate the Global Colorectal Cancer Screening and Diagnostics Market (by Type)



Based on type, the colonoscopies and sigmoidoscopies segment dominated the global colorectal cancer screening and diagnostics market in FY2022. This category includes colonoscopes and sigmoidoscopes, which are considered a gold standard for diagnosis and screening for colorectal cancer. Colonoscopy allows for a detailed examination of the entire colon and rectum, enabling the detection of not only cancers but also precancerous polyps, which can be removed during the same procedure to prevent cancer development. Sigmoidoscopy, while more limited in scope, examining only the lower part of the colon, still plays a crucial role in screening efforts, especially in cases where a full colonoscopy might not be necessary or feasible.

Hospitals and Clinics Segment to Hold its Dominance in the Global Colorectal Cancer Screening and Diagnostics Market (by End User)



Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics accounted for the largest share of the global colorectal cancer screening and diagnostics market in FY2022 due to the comprehensive healthcare services offered by them, including advanced diagnostic facilities and the availability of specialized care, which enable early detection and management of colorectal cancer.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



In the colorectal cancer screening and diagnostics market, several key players dominate the landscape with their diverse range of products and solutions. Exact Sciences Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Guardant Health, Inc., Mainz Biomed NV, and New Horizon Health are among the prominent market players offering tests and colonoscopies and sigmoidoscopies for colorectal cancer screening and diagnostics within the market.



The competition in the colorectal cancer screening and diagnostics market has been characterized by a dynamic and intensely competitive landscape with a variety of market players. This competition has been further fuelled by factors such as technological advancements, increasing demand for early detection methods, and the presence of numerous companies offering innovative solutions and services in this field.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Workflow/Innovation Strategy: The global colorectal cancer screening and diagnostics market (by product) has been segmented into detailed segments, including different types of tests, such as fecal immunochemical tests, fecal occult tests, stool DNA tests, biomarker tests, and colonoscopies and sigmoidoscopies.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: A strategic growth and marketing approach for the colorectal cancer screening and diagnostics market would involve positioning the company as a leader in innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of hospitals, clinicians, laboratories, and pharmaceutical partners. This would entail leveraging technological advancements to develop products with enhanced sensitivity and specificity while also investing in comprehensive, collaborative partnerships to foster customer loyalty and drive market penetration.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global colorectal cancer screening and diagnostics market have been focusing on innovation, differentiation, and strategic collaborations to gain a competitive edge. By investing in research and development, companies can develop novel screening and diagnostics methods, improve test sensitivity, and expand application areas.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $38.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $48.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers

Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer and Increasing Financial Burden on Healthcare

Growing Demand for Colorectal Cancer Testing

Advances in Genomics and Molecular Diagnostics

Earlier Cancer Detection Enabling Reduced Treatment Cost

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Rise of At-Home Colorectal Cancer Screening

Multimodal Approaches to Colorectal Cancer Screening

Use of Gut Microbiota in Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis

Market Restraints

Limited Sensitivity of FIT/FOBT Testing Kits

Challenges with Sample Collection

Market Opportunities

Expansion of Screening Programs

Markets Proposing Significant Untapped Potential

Research and Development Review

Patent Filing Trend (by Country, by Year)

Impact Analysis for Key Global Events: COVID-19

Pre-COVID-19 Phase

During-COVID-19 Phase

Post-COVID-19 Phase

Product Pipeline

Regulatory Landscape

Reimbursement Scenarios in Different Countries and Regions

Pricing Analysis for Different Test Types in Different Regions

Global Colorectal Cancer Screening and Diagnostics Market (by End User)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

Clinical Laboratories

Global Colorectal Cancer Screening and Diagnostics Market (by Type)

Stool DNA Test

Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT)

Fecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT)

Colonoscopies and Sigmoidoscopies

Biomarkers Test

Some of the prominent established names in this market are:

DiaCarta, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Epigenomics AG

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Freenome Holdings, Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Guardant Health, Inc.

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

New Horizon Health

Novigenix SA

Prenetics Global Limited

Olympus Corporation

HOYA Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/klm0b9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment