Bearings Global Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $173.2 Billion by 2030 - Engineering Interest in Lightweighting Drives Focus on Innovative Lightweight Bearings

Global Bearings Market to Reach $173.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Bearings estimated at US$108.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$173.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Bearings, essential anti-friction components in modern mechanical machinery, continue to play a vital role in various industries worldwide. Amidst a dynamic global economic landscape, competition remains robust among key players, as evidenced by their market share percentages and varying levels of competitive market presence in 2023.





Bearings come in diverse types and find applications across multiple sectors. Recent market activities and innovations underscore ongoing developments in this field, with several world-renowned brands leading the way.



Roller Bearings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$79.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Ball Bearings segment is estimated at 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR

Market trends and drivers highlight steady growth opportunities, particularly in China, which stands out as a significant market for bearings. Additionally, the industry is gearing up for the era of Industry 4.0, with a focus on smart bearings and predictive maintenance driven by the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). As adoption of predictive analytics for failure and maintenance rises, the market is poised to witness unconventional growth for smart bearings, reflecting the evolving needs of modern industrial processes.



The Bearings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$54.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 791 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $108.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $173.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Bearings: Vital Anti-Friction Parts in Modern Mechanical Machinery

Global Economic Update

Competition

Bearings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Bearings: Major Types & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Salient Trends Favoring Steady Growth in Global Bearing Industry

Spotlight on China as a Major Market for Bearings

Are Bearings Ready for Industry 4.0?

Predictive Maintenance as the Hallmark of IIoT Drives Focus on Smart Bearings

Market to Witness Unconventional Growth for Smart Bearings as Adoption of Predictive Analytics in Failure & Maintenance Rises on the Back of IIoT: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Bright Outlook for Automotive Bearings

Global Motor Vehicle Production in Million Units: 2017-2023

Automotive Bearings Market & Its Dynamics

Focus on Lightweighting Boosts Demand for Light Weight Bearings

Engineering Interest in Lightweighting Drives Focus on Innovative Lightweight Bearings: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Strong Outlook for Automotive Aftermarket to Benefit Demand for Bearings

Exciting Times Ahead for Bearings with Emerging Trends in Automotive Industry

Bearings Industry Faces a New Challenge amid EV Boom & Recovery in Automotive Industry

World Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Analysis of Annual Sales in '000 Units for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026

Electric Powertrain: A Buzzing Automotive Trend Triggering Advances for Bearings

New Solutions at Fore to Avoid Electrical Erosion of Ball Bearings in Electric Drivetrain

High-Speed Bearings Racing Ahead to Optimize Power Density in Electric Powertrains

Lighter, Smarter Transport Vehicles to Ushers in Opportunities for Innovative 3D Printed & Smart Bearing Solutions in Railway & Aerospace Industries

Steady Recovery in Commercial Aviation Provides the Foundation for a Stronger Outlook for the Market Through 2025

The Much Awaited Recovery of the Commercial Aviation Sector to Spur Opportunities for Propeller Manufacturers: Global Aviation Sector Service Revenues (In US$ Billion) for Years 2018 through 2024

Construction Industry Prospects to Have an Impact on the Bearings Market

Home Renovations & Need for Better Buildings for Post Pandemic Living to Spur Opportunities in the Construction Sector

Improved Growth in Metals & Mining Industry amid Headwinds to Drive Demand

Strong Outlook for Autonomous Farm Equipment to Benefit Demand in the Agriculture End-Use Segment

Growing Use of Autonomous Farm Equipment Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Bearings in the Agriculture End-Use Sector: Global Opportunity for Autonomous Farm Equipment (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Continuous Innovation Remains Crucial for Market Growth

Focus on Lightweighting Has Manufacturers Looking Beyond Steel

