PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. TO EXHIBIT AT THE IVAPM PAIN MANAGEMENT FORUM IN INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA

MINNEAPOLIS, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) ("PetVivo") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for pets announced today it is a Silver Sponsor and will be exhibiting at the International Veterinary Academy of Pain Management (“IVAPM”) Pain Management Forum to be held April 14nd to April 16th 2024 at the JW Marriott Indianapolis, Indiana.



PetVivo intends to exhibit its lead product, SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology. Spryng is an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device composed of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles. The microparticles of Spryng have been found to adsorb onto the joint synovial lining of animals and subsequently integrate with the animal’s subsynovial tissue. Such action promotes the restoration of proper joint mechanics, thereby aiding in the management of noninfectious sources of joint pain such as joint instability, degenerative joint disease and osteoarthritis.

“The IVAPM Pain Management Forum provides us an excellent event to demonstrate to leading pain management experts in the veterinary profession our innovative medical device for the management of osteoarthritis, Spryng, with OsteoCushion Technology” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “We welcome the opportunity to support the IVAPM and participate in this forum to explain the benefits of Spryng including the beneficial results we have witnessed in two recent studies related to the administration of Spryng to the stifles of dogs suffering from cranial cruciate disease and the administration of Spryng to dogs suffering from hip osteoarthritis.”

The clinical study results related to the administration of Spryng into the stifle of dogs with cranial cruciate disease (“CCD”) demonstrated that there were significant improvements in all of the primary and secondary clinical variables throughout the study period (pain, lameness, quality of life scoring). In summary, this study demonstrated that Spryng™ is a reasonable, non-invasive alternative for patients with CCD when patient and/or owner factors preclude surgical intervention. To view the poster presentation and a video interview of Dr. Kleeman discussing the clinical study presented at the ACVS annual conference please visit the following:

https://www.spryng h ealth.com/acvs-2023-poster-presentation?fbclid=IwAR3VuoyNy8wdqFnnArkNsjI-HzTXtXo49jDI3WOn8- 8 35jMBf5spy451O6E

The clinical study results related to the administration of Spryng to the first cohort of dogs diagnosed with unilateral or bilateral coxofemoral joint osteoarthritis demonstrated significant improvements in all dogs that completed the first phase of this study. Nine dogs completed the first cohort of the study. At day 84, 7 of 9 patients (77.8%) had a greater than 3-point reduction in total CBPI score, and 7 of 9 patients (77.8%) had improved hip extension on goniometry. All 9 patients (100%) had improved visual lameness scores and quality of life assessments In summary, this study demonstrates that Spryng™ may be a viable alternative for medical management of dogs with coxofemoral joint osteoarthritis. To view the abstract of the clinical study presented at the VOS annual conference please visit the following:

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/61957de31dee6645b91517fa/t/65d8d310d7465f3f4112b7e0/1708708624726/Spryng+Ethos+Cani n e+Hip+OA+Pilot+VOS+2024+Abstract.pdf

Finally, Marie Bartling, DVM, cVMA, CCRT, Veterinary Medical Advisor (Small Animal Orthopedics and Pain Management) for PetVivo Holdings Inc., is providing a presentation entitled “How do we Elevate Our Strategy for Managing Osteoarthritis in Pets”. If you would like to attend the presentation by Dr. Bartling the details are provided below.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/

Conference Details:

Pain Management Forum Exhibit Details:

International Veterinary Academy of Pain Management (“IVAPM”)

Booth/Table #: 23

Dates:

Sunday, April 14, 2024 9:00am – 7:30pm

Monday, April 15, 2024 9:00am – 7:30pm

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 9:00am – 4:00pm

Location: The JW Marriott in Indianapolis, Indiana

Dr. Marie Bartling Presentation Schedule:

Presentation Title: How do we Elevate Our Strategy for Managing Osteoarthritis in Pets?

Presentation Date: Sunday, April 14: 11:20 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.

Location for Presentation: JW Mariott Indianapolis: White River E

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injectable medical device for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and our revolutionary product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/ .

