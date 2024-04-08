Data Center Interconnect Global Strategic Market Report 2024-2030: Rapid Pace of Digital Transformation Necessitates Robust Data Centers, Drives Opportunities for DCI Solutions

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Interconnect - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Data Center Interconnect Market to Reach $28.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Data Center Interconnect estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Data centers serve as the backbone of the modern digital economy, facilitating the growth of the data center interconnect (DCI) market. They are crucial for successful digital transformation initiatives, with the cloud emerging as a major driver of data center expansion. The global economic landscape plays a significant role in shaping the demand for DCI solutions. DCI serves as the bridge between data centers, enabling seamless connectivity and data transfer. Different interconnection types and their characteristics are essential considerations when selecting DCI providers.



Data Center Interconnect Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.7% CAGR and reach US$14.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Data Center Interconnect Software segment is estimated at 13.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Key benefits of DCI include enhanced data transmission speeds, improved scalability, and reduced latency. Market outlook indicates developed regions leading the DCI market, while developing economies show potential for high growth. Competition in the DCI market is characterized by varying degrees of market presence among players, categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial. Recent market activity reflects ongoing innovations aimed at meeting evolving connectivity needs and improving DCI solutions.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.2% CAGR



The Data Center Interconnect market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 11.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Pace of Digital Transformation Necessitates Robust Data Centers, Drives Opportunities for DCI Solutions

How Digital Transformation Benefits From Data Centers: A Quick Recap

Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for All IP Data Creation: Global Number of Internet Users (In Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024

Importance of the Internet Reaches New Peaks Amidst the Pandemic: % Increase in Internet Traffic by Industry Type for H1 2020

Growing Operational Requirements of Modern Data Centers Widen Scope and Span of DCI Market

Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide Create Fertile Environment for Market Growth

Over 60% of Companies in North America, Europe & Asia to Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation During the Years 2019 through 2023: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %)

Explosive Growth of IP Traffic Data Center

Surging Workloads of Data Center Workloads to Fuel Prospects in Data Center Interconnects Market: Global Datacenter IP Traffic (In Zetabytes Per Month) for Years 2017 Through 2022

Growing Demand for Data Center Storage

Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity: Data Stored in Exabytes for the Years 2015 through 2021

Rise in Cloud-based Services to Spur Need for Cloud DCI

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses

More than 90% of Data Center Traffic Will be from Cloud Based Data Centers: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Emergence of Hyperscale Data Centers in Response to the Big Data Challenge to Present Opportunities for the Market

Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the Period 2015-2021

Scaling of Optical Interconnects in Hyperscale Data Center Networks

With 5G Network Transition Poised to Increase Workload of Data Centers, DCI Solutions to Boost Market

Growing Need for Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Spurs Market Growth

DWDM Extends a Reliable Technology Platform for DCI

Virtual Interconnection Emerges for Cutting Edge Data Centers

Optical Interconnects to Address Challenges Facing Data Centers

Demand Rises for Flexible Data Center Interconnect

Challenges Confronting DCI Market

