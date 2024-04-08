Directed Energy Weapons Global Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $111.4 Billion by 2030 - Evolving Role of Electronic Warfare and Drone Use to Trigger Broad-based Opportunities

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directed Energy Weapons - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) represent a type of smart weapon encompassing technologies like High Energy Laser (HEL), High-Power Microwave (HPM), and Particle Beam Weapons. The market for DEW is characterized by its competitive landscape, with players categorized based on their market presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial. DEWs are poised for increased demand, with applications spanning defense and homeland security sectors. Among the various technologies, High Energy Laser leads in adoption.



High Energy Laser, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.9% CAGR and reach US$78.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the High-Power Microwave segment is estimated at 17.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.3% CAGR

Regionally, developed regions dominate the market, with notable growth expected in developing regions. Competitive scenarios reflect ongoing market activities, including innovations and advancements aimed at enhancing DEW capabilities and applications to meet evolving defense needs.



The Directed Energy Weapons market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.5% and 17.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.8% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Evolving Role of Electronic Warfare to Trigger Broad-based Opportunities for Directed Energy Weapons

DEW Market to Gain from Sustained Emphasis on R&D

DEWs Seek Role in Counter-Drone Equipment

Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes Up the Need for Counter-Drone Systems: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Anti-Ballistic Missile Systems: Niche Vertical for DEWs

Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for Future Progress of DEW Market

Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario & Relentless Quest for Military Supremacy Pave the Way for Rise of DEWs

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries

Sustained Efforts to Strengthen Anti-Terrorism & Counter-Insurgency Departments to Drive Future Adoption of DEWs

Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities (in '000) Due to Terrorist Attacks

New Generation Radar Systems Empower DEWs with Robust Capabilities

Growing Importance of Smart Weapons Enthuses DEWs Market

Directed Energy HPM Weapons Seek Bigger Role

Sonic & Ultrasonic Weapons: Using Sound Waves to Incapacitate Enemy

Electromagnetic Weapons Aid in Disabling Enemy with Minimal Collateral Damage

Despite the Intriguing Potential, Particle Beam Weapons Remain a Distant Dream

Quest to Modernize Defense Forces Set to Drive Broader Adoption of Laser Weapon Systems

US Navy Gears Up to Develop & Deploy Laser Weapons

Plasma Weapons Display Exciting Evolutionary Journey to Offer Powerful Options

Resolving Technical Limitations: Vital for Future Growth of DEWs Market

