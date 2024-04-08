Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Stareika

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Mantvydas Stareika

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Multitude SE

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 57611/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-04-03

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1521 Unit price: 4.9763 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1521 Volume weighted average price: 4.9763 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-04-03

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1521 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1521 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A



