Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2024 Results

TORONTO, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX:MHC.UN) (“Flagship” or the “REIT”) today announced that senior management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the REIT’s first quarter 2024 results.



First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast

DATE: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET INSTANT JOIN BY PHONE: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI181bb41c26f84f9b9e3ef6c08b769ab8 (Click the URL to join the conference call by phone)

Please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. Upon registration, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. LIVE WEBCAST:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cqqgqd5b



Flagship REIT expects to release its first quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, after the close of markets.

