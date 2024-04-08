G2 Goldfields Announces Graduation to the TSX

TORONTO, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (“G2” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GTWO, OTCQX:GUYGF) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) for the listing of its common shares (the “Shares”). The Shares will begin trading on the TSX effective market open on April 9, 2024, and will continue to trade under its current stock symbol “GTWO”.



As a result of the graduation to the TSX, the Shares will no longer trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and will be voluntarily delisted from the TSXV, effective as of market close today. Shareholders are not required to exchange their direct registration system advices or their share certificates, or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing.

Patrick Sheridan, Executive Chairman, comments, “The graduation of G2 Goldfields’ primary listing to the TSX provides the Company with improved access to institutional investors and international capital markets. We are pleased to have satisfied the rigorous listing requirements of the Exchange and I extend my gratitude to our team, investors, and shareholders. Stemming from this development, we envisage greater long-term stability and liquidity in our common shares as we forge ahead to further develop our high-grade asset.”

About G2 Goldfields Inc.

The G2 Goldfields team is comprised of professionals who have been directly responsible for the discovery of millions of ounces of gold in Guyana as well as the financing and development of the Aurora Gold Mine, Guyana’s largest gold mine. G2 recently announced an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the Oko property in Guyana (see press release dated April 03, 2024). Highlights of the Updated MRE include:

Total combined open pit and underground Resource for the Oko Main Zone (OMZ):

495,000 oz. Au – Inferred contained within 2,413,000 tonnes @ 6.38 g/t Au

686,000 oz. Au – Indicated contained within 2,368,000 tonnes @ 9.03 g/t Au

Total combined open pit and underground Resource for the Ghanie Zone:

604,000 oz. Au – Inferred contained within 12,216,000 tonnes @ 1.54 g/t Au

236,000 oz. Au – Indicated contained within 3,344,000 tonnes @ 2.20 g/t Au

The MRE was prepared by Micon International Limited with an effective date of March 27, 2024. Significantly, the updated mineral resources lie within 500 meters of surface. The Oko district has been a prolific alluvial goldfield since its initial discovery in the 1870’s, and modern exploration techniques continue to reveal the considerable potential of the district.

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dan Noone (CEO of G2 Goldfields Inc.), a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc. Geology, MBA) is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

