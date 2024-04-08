Global Clinical Microbiology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030. by Product (Laboratory Instruments, Reagents), Disease (STDs, Respiratory Diseases), Region and Segment Forecasts

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Microbiology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Laboratory Instruments, Reagents), Disease (STDs, Respiratory Diseases), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global clinical microbiology market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.60 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.35% from 2024 to 2030.

Rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries, growing demand for rapid diagnostic tests, and high adoption of advanced molecular diagnostic techniques are the major factors contributing to market growth. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service, U.S. healthcare spending grew 4.1% to reach USD 4.5 trillion in 2022, faster than the increase of 3.2% in 2021. Infectious diseases are primarily diagnosed using clinical tests.







According to the CDC, around 8,916 new cases of tuberculosis, 58,371 new cases of salmonella, 34,945 new cases of Lyme disease, and 371 new cases of meningococcal disease were registered in the U.S. in 2019. The American Cancer Society had estimated 1,958,310 new cancer cases with 609,820 cancer-related deaths in the U.S. in 2023. Thus, the constantly increasing prevalence of chronic diseases where clinical tests are used as one of the major diagnostic tools is expected to augment market growth. Sudden outbreaks of diseases, such as Ebola, Zika, and other contagious pathogens, are contributing to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases.



Moreover, as technology advances, molecular diagnostic technologies aid in early detection & effective treatment. These improved molecular diagnostic procedures indicate increased sample throughput, shorter turnaround times, increased specificity, accuracy, and higher reaction multiplicity. Furthermore, NGS, molecular cartridges, real-time PCR, and PCR+MS are advanced molecular diagnostic techniques that can analyze several samples in a single input. This chemical & pathogen characterization & identification enable product adaptation among important end-users, such as medical professionals, pharmaceutical & biotechnology businesses, and research centers.



This can provide an environment conducive to expanding the global market. The market faces several challenges, such as the increasing prevalence of drug-resistant pathogens, complex regulatory requirements, and need for specialized equipment & expertise. In developing countries, the need for proper laboratory infrastructure, trained personnel, and diagnostic equipment limits access to timely and accurate microbial testing. Limited funding and resources in healthcare systems hamper investments in advanced clinical microbiology technologies and personnel training.



Clinical Microbiology Market Report Highlights

The reagent product segment dominated the market with a share of over 72.20% in 2023 owing to prominent application in identifying different types of microorganisms

The laboratory instruments segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030

The respiratory disease segment held the largest revenue share of 35.51% in 2023 due to high air pollution levels that can cause respiratory disease

The bloodstream infections segment is anticipated to witness significant CAGR from 2024 to 2030

North America dominated the global market with a share of 39.3% in 2023 owing to factors, such as the significant burden of infectious diseases, high purchasing power parity, government support for quality healthcare, and availability of reimbursement

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Clinical Microbiology Market Variables &Trends

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Technological advancements

3.2.1.2. Growing concern over infection control

3.2.1.3. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Limited access to testing facilities

3.3. Clinical Microbiology Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis

4.1. Global Clinical Microbiology Market by Product Outlook

4.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.3. Laboratory Instruments

4.3.2. Incubators

4.3.3. Gram stainers

4.3.4. Bacterial colony counters

4.3.5. Autoclave sterilizers

4.3.6. Petri dish fillers

4.4. Automated Culture System

4.4.2. Microbiology analyzers

4.4.3. Molecular diagnostic instruments

4.4.4. Microscopes

4.4.5. Mass spectrometers

4.5. Reagents

Chapter 5. Disease Business Analysis

5.1. Global Clinical Microbiology Market by Disease Outlook

5.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.3. Respiratory Diseases

5.4. Bloodstream Infection

5.5. Gastrointestinal Diseases

5.6. Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

5.7. Urinary Tract Infections

5.8. Periodontal Diseases

5.9. Other Diseases

Chapter 6. Regional Business Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Categorization

7.2. Strategy Mapping

7.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2023

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing

bioMerieux SA

BD

Danaher

Abbott

Hologic, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bruker

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l5sflq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment