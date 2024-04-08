Global Phase Change Memory Strategic Business Report 2024: A $17.9 Billion Market by 2030 from $1.1 Billion in 2023, Growing at a Staggering CAGR of 40.9%, Driven by High-Performance Computing

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phase Change Memory - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Phase Change Memory Market to Reach $17.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Phase Change Memory estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 40.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Phase Change Memory (PCM) is emerging as a promising technology in the computing sector, with significant growth potential attributed to its unique characteristics and applications. As memory plays a crucial role in computing, PCM offers compelling advantages such as high speed, low power consumption, and non-volatility. The global market for PCM is competitive, with players categorized based on their market presence.

PCM as DRAM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 42.6% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the PCM As SRAM segment is estimated at 40.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

North America remains a stronghold for PCM, driven by technological advancements and novel developments enhancing efficiency. Recent market activity underscores ongoing innovation and interest in PCM technology, highlighting its growing importance in the computing industry.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $353.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 47.8% CAGR



The Phase Change Memory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$353.8 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 47.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 32.5% and 36% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 34.9% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Scenario

Phase Change Memory - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

The Importance of Memory in Computing

Phase-Change Memory: A Budding Market with Unmatched Growth Potential

Compelling Applications of Phase-Change Memories

North American Market Stays Strong with Technological Advances

Novel Phase Change Memory with Impressive Efficiency Set to Turn Heads

Phase Change Memory (PCM): Definition, Scope, Evolution, Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Offers Broad-based Opportunities for the Evolution of PCM

Rise of High Performance Computing Opens Doors for Exploiting Novel Memory Architecture & Solutions: Global High Performance Computing Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Digitalization Wave & Parallel Rise in Demand for Datacenters to Spur Growth of PCM

Beyond COVID-19 Lies a New Normal with New Opportunities for Datacenters

This Means Increased Demand for Datacenter Memory & Storage Solutions

Rapid Development of Internet of Things Devices to Spur Demand for Phase Change Memory

The Growing IoT Ecosystem Creates an Urgent Need for Novel Memory Solutions: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Big Boost with Rising Uptake of Big Data Storage

Research Touching Different Aspects to Enable Phase-Change Memory for Data Storage

Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector Influence the PCM Market

Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects

Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Phase Change Memory Market Posts Solid Gains with Skyrocketing Smartphone Demand

Advanced Phase-Change Memory Options for Automotive Applications

Rise of In-Memory Computing Bodes Well for Growth of PCM

Growing Demand for Non-Von Neumann Computing to Overcome Memory Bottlenecks in Von Neumann Model Offers Robust Potential for Growth of PCM

Brain-Inspired Computing: A New Innovation Using Phase-Change Memory

Expanding Applications to Spur Medium to Long-Term Growth in the Market

Key Issues Encountered with Phase-Change Memory Options

Phase-Change Memory Eyes on Wide Horizons with Efforts to Address Limitations

