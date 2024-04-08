Restaurants Canada Show to Feature Opening Remarks by Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Toronto, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- **MEDIA ADVISORY**

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Event: RC Show Conference & Trade Expo 2024

Date: April 8-10, 2024

Location: Enercare Centre, Toronto

The RC Show 2024, the pinnacle event in the foodservice and hospitality industry, is thrilled to announce that Ontario Premier Doug Ford will officially open the expo.

The media is invited to attend the opening ceremony at the Enercare Centre, on April 8th at 9:45am for the ribbon cutting at the RC Booth, followed by Opening Remarks at the Main Speaker Stage at 10am.

With a platform for industry leaders to converge, the RC Show acts as a catalyst for sharing groundbreaking solutions to address challenges and cater to the ever-evolving demands of consumers.

This year’s themes feature revenue solutions, technology advancements, sustainability practices, and the latest trends in food and beverage. The show promises to be a hub of innovation and inspiration for professionals in the field looking to “LEVEL UP” in the industry.

About RC Show – since 1944

Canada’s leading hospitality and foodservice event showcasing cutting-edge products, pioneering people, and transformative ideas. Attendees can shop, taste, learn, connect, and grow their business with three days of business-building action, including featured areas, competitions, workshops and RC Hospitality Week events tailored to educate, motivate and lead our industry. RC Show includes the latest trends, a dynamic selection of innovative products, and influential speakers assembled from around the globe, designed to help operators grow their businesses. An annual event not to be missed. Learn more at www.rcshow.com