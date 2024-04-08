Global A2L Refrigerant Gas Sensor Module Market is Poised to Reach Valuation of USD 217.54 Million By 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research by Astute Analytica, the global A2L refrigerant gas sensor module market is projected to surpass US$ 217.54 million by 2032, up from US$ 114.26 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

As stricter environmental regulations and the search for sustainable solutions reshape the refrigeration industry, A2L refrigerant gas sensor modules are becoming indispensable. These sensors are specifically designed to detect a wide range of mildly flammable (A2L) refrigerants, including R32, R454A, R454B, R454C, R1234yf, R1234ze, and even some A3 refrigerants like propane (R290) and R600 in the A2L refrigerant gas sensor module market. Manufacturers predominantly leverage semiconductor gas sensor technology or NDIR (Non-Dispersive Infrared) for fast, accurate, and reliable detection of these new refrigerant types. To meet the demand for precision, A2L sensors offer linear responses to refrigerant concentrations from 1,000 to 10,000 ppm and a resolution of 1 ppm. They are engineered for high accuracy, fast response times, and stability, often incorporating temperature compensation and filters to limit false alarms caused by interfering gases. Compliance with rigorous industry standards such as JRA4068:2021, IEC60335-2-40 Edition 7.0, UL60335-2-40, and UL 60335-2-89 ensures quality and instills confidence in their performance.

The A2L refrigerant gas sensor module market potential is significant. Their integration is essential in ensuring the safe transition to lower-GWP refrigerants across HVAC systems, commercial/industrial refrigeration, heat pumps, and the rapidly evolving automotive air conditioning sector. Integration is seamless – compact, plug-and-play designs with flexible connectivity options (Modbus TCP, Modbus RTU RS-485, SNMP, and optional MQTT) streamline installation. Critically, these sensors provide a vital safeguard – in the event of an A2L leak, they can trigger ventilation systems, send alerts (SNMP traps, email, SMS), or even participate in equipment shut-down procedures to mitigate potential hazards.

The growing need for A2L-compatible sensors has given rise to a competitive market landscape. Key players like Amphenol, Sensirion AG, and Figaro are at the forefront, driving innovation and supplying high-quality A2L refrigerant gas sensor modules to support both safety and sustainability in the refrigeration industry.

Key Findings in Global A2L Refrigerant Gas Sensor Module Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 217.54 million CAGR 7.7% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (35.1%) By Type Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS) Sensors (57.8%) By Application Residential Refrigeration (42.8%) Top Trends Increasing adoption of A2L refrigerants like R32, R454B, and R1234yf as replacements for high-GWP HFCs.

Development of more advanced and reliable A2L refrigerant leak detection sensors and modules.

Growing demand for A2L sensors that meet stringent safety standards like IEC60335-2-40 and UL60335-2-40. Top Drivers Global regulations phasing down high-GWP HFC refrigerants in favor of lower-GWP A2L alternatives.

Increasing consumer demand for more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient refrigeration systems.

Technological advancements enabling the development of more sensitive, selective, and durable A2L sensors. Top Challenges Ensuring A2L sensors meet the required performance standards for fast and accurate leak detection.

Addressing potential safety concerns related to the mild flammability of A2L refrigerants.

Developing A2L sensors that can operate reliably over the long lifetimes of HVAC&R equipment.

Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS) Gas Sensors Present a Significant Opportunity, Contribute Over 57.8% Market Revenue

Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS) gas sensors present a significant opportunity within the A2L refrigerant gas sensor module market due to their versatility, efficiency, and affordability. Compared to other gas sensor technologies, MOS sensors boast high sensitivity and stability, alongside remarkably low fabrication costs. Their wide bandgap makes them ideal for room-temperature applications, further increasing their appeal for consumer and industrial use. Furthermore, MOS sensors demonstrate impressive selectivity for specific gases, operate on low power, respond and recover quickly, have minimal dependence on humidity, and can reach exceptionally low detection limits.

The sensing mechanism in MOS sensors centers around changes in resistance. In clean air, oxygen adsorption on the sensor surface creates a base resistance. Exposure to reducing gases interacts with this adsorbed oxygen, leading to a decrease in resistance. This process exhibits predictable patterns based on sensor type (n-type or p-type) and whether the target gas is reducing or oxidizing. Materials like SnO2 and TiO2 are favored in MOS sensors due to their unique electrical and reactivity properties. Further research has identified SnO2, WO3, and ZnO as the most effective materials for detecting N2O, and doping SnO2 with SrO can dramatically increase sensitivity.

MOS sensor design involves careful consideration of operating temperature, material microstructure, the addition of dopants, and the configuration of electrodes on the insulating substrate. Techniques like screen printing dominate commercial fabrication in the A2L refrigerant gas sensor module market, while advanced methods like chemical vapor deposition, sol-gel, and others are used for more specialized devices. These advanced techniques are paving the way for miniature MOS sensors and sensor arrays capable of heightened selectivity and sensitivity for diverse applications.

Residential Refrigeration Controls 42.8% Revenue Share: A2L Refrigerants Gas Sensor Module Sparks Growth and Innovation

The global residential refrigeration market is poised for significant expansion, projected to reach $95.68 billion by 2026. Currently, refrigerators dominate the market, with freezers and wine coolers also making important contributions. Growth is particularly strong in the Asia-Pacific region, fueled by China and India as major players. Wherein, a key market driver is the increasing adoption of A2L refrigerants (mildly flammable) in residential refrigerators and freezers. A2L refrigerants like R32, R454B, and R454C are progressively replacing high-GWP HFC refrigerants to meet environmental sustainability targets. R32, with a GWP of 675 (around one-third of the commonly used R410A), is particularly popular in residential applications across the global A2L refrigerant gas sensor module market. R454B (Opteon XL41), with its GWP of 466, is a contender for R410A replacement in residential heat pumps and AC systems.

Regulatory standards play a crucial role in the safe transition to A2L refrigerants. For residential refrigerators, the charge limit under IEC 60335-2-24 is 150g, increasing to 1.2kg for larger appliances like wine coolers. Leak detection systems are essential. These systems must sound an audible or visual alarm and initiate ventilation in the event of a leak. Importantly, sensors must detect A2L refrigerant concentrations at 1/5 of the LFL (lower flammability limit) within a rapid 10-second response time.

The growing A2L refrigerant gas sensor market offers innovative solutions like the Figaro FCM2630, designed for residential refrigeration and capable of detecting R32 and other A2L refrigerants (1,000-10,000 ppm). Temperature compensation and filtering reduce false alarms. Amphenol Advanced Sensors GSCS A2L sensor is another excellent example, with versions for R32, R454A, R454B, and R454C in the A2L refrigerant gas sensor module market. The use of A2L refrigerants extends to a key adjacent market: residential heat pumps and air conditioners. Here, charge limits are higher (generally 1-3 kg), yet leak detection and sensor placement are equally critical.

Safety standards like IEC 60335-2-24 and IEC 60335-2-40 provide a framework for A2L refrigerant use. The EPA's SNAP program oversees A2L usage in the US, while states like California are leading the charge with HFC phasedown regulations that will further accelerate A2L adoption in the residential refrigeration sector.

Asia-Pacific Market Drivers for A2L Refrigerant Gas Sensor Modules

The Asia-Pacific region presents a dynamic growth landscape for the A2L refrigerant gas sensor module market as it is home to over 60% global population. This growth stems from several factors including the expansion of retail and food service sectors. Organized chains and restaurants rely heavily on commercial refrigeration for food safety and freshness, creating a direct need for integrated A2L sensor technology to ensure the safe use of new, more sustainable refrigerants. Further fueling this demand is the rapid expansion of cold chain logistics systems, expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% through 2032. Maintaining these systems is critical to reduce food waste, and A2L sensor modules play a vital role in leak detection – safeguarding the cold chain process and ensuring food safety.

The healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors within Asia-Pacific increasingly rely on refrigeration for vaccines and biologics. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of reliable cold chains, emphasizing the need for robust leak detection. A2L sensor modules fill this crucial role, helping prevent refrigerant loss that could disrupt the integrity of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals. Beyond leak detection, the Asia-Pacific market is driven by a focus on servicing and maintaining refrigeration systems. As A2L refrigerants become more common, technicians must be trained to handle them correctly. Certification programs are emerging, demonstrating a market-wide commitment to proper equipment maintenance, which often includes using A2L sensor modules to identify system anomalies.

The Asia-Pacific A2L refrigerant gas sensor module market's emphasis on renewable energy will indirectly impact the A2L sensor market (1,522.2 GW capacity in 2021). As clean energy initiatives expand, they reduce the overall environmental impact of the increasing refrigeration sector. The region's vulnerability to climate change will further propel the demand for A2L sensor modules. Resilience depends on efficient, secure refrigeration systems to ensure food security and public health during extreme weather events. Sensor technology is essential for maintaining these critical systems.

Global A2L Refrigerant Gas Sensor Module Market Key Players

Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd.

Figaro Engineering Inc.

GVZ components srl

NevadaNano

Nissha Co., Ltd.

Senseair

Process Sensing Technologies

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation Overview:

By Type

Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS) Sensors

Nondispersive Infrared (NDIR)

Others Micro Machined Membrane Thermal Conductivity Speed of Sound (SoS)



By Applications

Commercial Refrigeration

Residential Refrigeration

Industrial Refrigeration

Automotive Air conditioning

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

