Global Biorefinery Industry Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $1.4 Trillion by 2030 - Energy Startups Take Biorefinery to New Terrains with Better Solutions

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biorefinery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Biorefinery Market to Reach $1.4 Trillion by 2030



The global market for Biorefinery estimated at US$717.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Biorefineries are gaining prominence as sustainable alternatives to traditional refineries, leveraging biomass to produce bio-products. In the global market, the competitive landscape of biorefineries is delineated, highlighting strong, active, niche, and trivial players. These facilities are classified based on their operations, with a focus on sustainability driving their adoption.





Industrial Biotechnology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$724.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Physico-Chemical Technology segment is estimated at 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Biorefinery platforms play a crucial role in converting biomass into valuable bio-products, contributing to the industry's dynamic growth. Recent market activity indicates increased funding and scaling-up of biofuel and bio-product refinery projects, underscoring the industry's promising trajectory.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $202.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR



The Biorefinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$202.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$239 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 7.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.



Exciting New Report Features

Full access to influencer engagement stats

Complimentary report updates for one year

Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players

Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 243 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $717.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1400 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Biorefinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Biorefinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Biorefinery: A Prelude

Classification of Biorefineries

Biorefineries Claim Higher Sustainability Credentials over Traditional Counterparts

Pathways Distribution for Biorefineries

Biorefinery Platforms Enabling Biorefineries to Turn Biomass into Bio-Products

Biorefinery Industry Remains Dynamic and Moves Ahead with Encouraging Developments

Biofuel & Bio-Product Refineries Set to Receive Funding to Scale-Up Projects

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustainability Drive Remains at Helm of Substantial Headwinds for Biorefinery Market

Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, & 2020

Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

Efforts to Achieve Circular Economy

Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in the Coming Decade: Global Investments in Sustainability (In US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Climate Change Mitigation Efforts Augments Growth Opportunities for Biorefinery Market

Rise in Demand for Biobased Products to Drive Growth in Biorefinery Projects

Select Biobased Products in Focus

Percentage Share of Bio-Based Plastics In Global Plastic Production for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025

Potential of Biorefinery to Produce Astaxanthin from Shrimp Waste

Astaxanthin Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020, 2022, 2024and 2027

Biodiesel Outlook in the Wake of Decarbonization Efforts to Spur Growth

Opportunity Indicators

Robust Growth Projected for Biodiesel Brightens the Outlook for Biorefineries: Global Market for Biofuel (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix Reflects Opportunities for Biofuels

COVID-19 Dampens Biofuel Consumption

Biofuels Production Scenario

Global Biofuel Production (in Billion Liters)

Top Biofuel Producing Countries

Noteworthy Company Developments

As Demand for HVO Grows, Investments in Biorefineries Gain Pace

Biorefineries with Carbon Capture and Sequestering Attract Interest

Advances in Development of Bio-Based Industrial Carbons with Thermochemical Platform

Microalgae Biorefineries with Potential for Renewable Bioenergy

Second-Generation Sustainable Biorefinery at Core of Europe's Bio-Economy Strategy

Growing Investments in New Refinery Capacity Additions Bodes Well

Energy Startups Take Biorefinery to New Terrains with Better Solutions for Clean Energy Generation

Innovative Pyrolysis

Biomass Torrefaction

Advanced Methanization

Gasification to Improve Conversion Efficiency

Wastewater to Energy

Cellulosic Biofuel Projects Face Muddled Rollouts & Sluggish Ramp-Up from Biorefineries

Overcoming Challenges with Cellulosic Ethanol Production in Biorefineries

Industry Centers Efforts to Make Biogas Production More Profitable

Catalytic Advances Favor Production & Upgrade of HMF in Biorefineries

Integrated Biorefineries: Potential Routes for Bio-Based Fuels & Chemicals

Biomass Valorization for Chemical Production in Biorefineries Aids Sustainability Efforts

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 53 Featured)

Cargill, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Clariant International Ltd.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.

Aemetis, Inc.

Abengoa S.A.

Clariant AG

BlueFire Renewables, Inc.

Borregaard ASA

Chempolis Ltd.

Biodico, Inc.

BP Biofuels

Alkion BioInnovations

Applied Biorefinery Sciences, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8z7rqn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment