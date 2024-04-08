Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Industry Research 2024: Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Use in Drug Discovery, NGS, & Rising Application of Whole Genome Sequencing

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis estimated at US$848.3 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market is witnessing robust growth, driven by its ability to unravel critical scientific clues. As part of the global market overview, the competitive landscape reveals the strong, active, niche, and trivial players in this sector. NGS data analysis encompasses insights into file formats and downstream analysis methods, highlighting its importance in scientific research. Key drivers propelling market growth include advancements in technology and increased demand for precision medicine.



NGS Data Analysis Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.7% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the NGS Commercial Software segment is estimated at 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $321.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR

While the US and Europe lead the market, the Asia-Pacific region shows potential for significant growth. Analysis by product, workflow, mode, read length, and end-use provides comprehensive insights into market dynamics. Recent market activity indicates a flurry of developments in this space, underlining the sector's dynamic nature and promising trajectory.



The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$321.4 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$229.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 11.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR.



Exciting New Report Features

Full access to influencer engagement stats

Complimentary report updates for one year

Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players

Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

NGS Data Analysis: Unraveling Critical Clues to Solve Scientific Problems

NGS Data Analysis: Insights into File Formats & Downstream Analysis

File Formats for NGS Raw Data

NGS Data: Downstream Analysis

Global Market Overview and Prospects

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market Witnesses Burgeoning Growth

Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors

Market Analysis

US and Europe Lead, Asia-Pacific to Witness Growth

Analysis by Product

Analysis by Workflow

Analysis by Mode

Analysis by Read Length

Analysis by End-Use

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Next Generation Sequencing Market Drives the Demand for NGS Data Analysis

Increasing R&D Activities in NGS

Rising Use of NGS in Drug Discovery Drives Growth of NGS Data Analysis

Rising Application of Whole Genome Sequencing Drives Demand for Faster Secondary Analysis Tools

Technological Advancements in Sequencing Techniques and Data Integration

Research Initiatives for the Development of NGS-based In-vitro Diagnostics

The Need for Large-scale NGS Data Analysis Pushes for Cloud-enabled Bioinformatics Services

NGS Data Analysis Using Big Data Gains Ground

Improving Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario for NGS-based Diagnostic Tests

Increase in Genome Mapping Programs

Declining Costs of Genome Sequencing Drive Market Growth

Growth of Long-Read Sequencing to Propel the Market for NGS Data Analysis

Aging Demographics Present Opportunities

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Market Prospects

Rising Diabetes Prevalence: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

Market Challenges

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 111 Featured)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

AB Sciex LLC

Asuragen, Inc.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

BGI-Shenzhen

Beijing Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

ABL (Advanced Biological Laboratories) SA

Admera Health

Arima Genomics

1010Genome

Basepair

BGI Genomics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t4id2p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.