Global Diabetes Devices Market Report 2024-2030: Market to Surge to $50.33 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Incidence of Diabetes, Technological Advancements and Innovative Product Launches

The global diabetes devices market size is expected to reach USD 50.33 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.45% from 2024 to 2030.

The market is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of diabetes, coupled with technological advancements and innovative product launches.







Rising adoption of advanced diabetes management solutions in developing regions, government policies, and rising medical tourism are some of the major factors contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising government initiative to spread diabetes awareness and increasing R&D expenditure of major market players are the factors expected to ensure long-term market growth. According to the NCBI report, global health expenditure on diabetes is expected to reach USD 490 billion in 2030 from 376 billion in 2010.



Obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and fast food culture are some of the factors having a significant impact on the market growth. According to Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the U.S has the highest rates of obesity with every third person being obese and this rate is expected to reach 50% by 2030.



In addition, an increasing number of new market players are transforming the market. New market entrants focus on patient convenience with the help of artificial intelligence technology. They are leveraging technological advancements to improve diabetes care solutions like CGM devices non-invasive insulin delivery systems and digital diabetes management platforms.



Diabetes Devices Market Report Highlights

North America accounted for the largest share of 38.66% in 2023 owing to favorable reimbursement policies, the presence of key players, and frequent product launches

By type, the insulin delivery devices market accounted for the largest market size and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate

By BGM devices, self-monitoring devices are dominating the market owing to their low cost and high usage

By SMBG devices, testing strips is dominating the market while blood glucose meter is growing at a rapid pace owing to the high adoption of these devices and technological advancement

By CGM device, the transmitter segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the high cost of devices

By insulin delivery devices, the pens segment is dominating the market owing to its low cost as compared to other delivery devices and it is also easy to carry and use

By distribution channels, the hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market 54.3% owing to the rise in sales of diabetes devices in these pharmacies

By end-use, the Hospital segment accounted for the largest market share of 40.9% owing to improving healthcare infrastructure due to rising investment

Market leaders are focusing on product launches and technological collaboration.



