South Africa Sports Broadcasting Media Market Landscape 2024: Total Pay-TV Subscriptions Set to Grow by approximately 632,000 over the 2023-2028 Forecast Period, Reaching 9.2 Million in 2028

The South Africa Media Landscape Report provides an overview of the television and telecommunications market in relation to sports broadcasting in South Africa today, with top-level data and detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report analyses the television, SVOD, mobile handset and residential fixed-line broadband sectors, as well as a review of major sports media rights.



Key Highlights

The pay-TV market in South Africa remains a duopoly of MultiChoice and StarSat. MultiChoice, accounting for an 85.1% share of total pay-TV subscriptions in 2023, will remain the market leader over 2023-2028.

Showmax and Netflix were responsible for 86.6% of the South African SVOD market in 2023.

4G will remain the leading mobile technology in South Africa, with its subscription share increasing from 56.6% in 2023 to 68.3% in 2028, supported by operators' focus on the expansion and modernization of 4G networks in the country.

Fiber will continue to be the leading technology to deliver residential fixed broadband services in South Africa over the forecast period. Fiber lines accounted for an estimated 66.3% of total broadband lines in 2023 and will reach 72.2% by the end of 2028.

Report Scope

Total pay-TV subscriptions will grow by approximately 632,000 over the 2023-2028 forecast period, reaching 9.2 million in 2028. Direct-to-home (DTH) satellite will remain the only pay-TV platform in the country over the next five years.

South Africa had an estimated 4.5 million subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) accounts at the end of 2023, an increase of 811,000 or 21.7% from 2022.

Total mobile subscriptions in South Africa reached an estimated 123.0 million in 2023. Over the 2023-2028 forecast period, mobile operators will add a combined 36.8 million mobile subscribers at a CAGR of 5.4%, bringing the country's total mobile subscriptions to 159.8 million in 2028.

Total fixed broadband lines in South Africa will increase from 2.1 million in 2023 to 3.2 million by the end of 2028, supported by initiatives by the government and operators to expand broadband connectivity in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

Population and household context

Television services market

SVOD services market

Mobile services market: Handsets

Fixed broadband services market: Residential

Competitive landscape

Data tables

