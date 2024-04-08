nextSource Announces Leading Talent Providers in the Keystone Recognition Program

NEW YORK, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource, a leading provider of workforce management solutions, announced the 2023 winners of the annual Keystone Recognition Program. The Program honors exemplary talent partners who share nextSource’s commitment to provide clients with greater access to talent. These exemplary partners have consistently delivered the finest available talent while providing outstanding customer service.



The winners are…

Staffing Partner of the Year: Eclaro

Leading Diversity Partner: Eclaro

Outstanding Newcomer: Accylerate

International Partner of the Year: SGF Global

Valued Partner of the Year: Abacus Service Corporation



“Each year the nextSource Keystone Partner Program recognizes those partners who demonstrate extraordinary abilities with the utmost in customer service while addressing the most difficult talent sourcing challenges,” commented Catherine Candland, nextSource Chief Executive Officer. “We congratulate and thank our 2023 winners – some of whom are multi-year winners – as well as all our finalists.”

All finalists were celebrated at an exclusive celebratory event at the Nautilus Sonesta Resort in Miami Beach, Florida.

