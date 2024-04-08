Global Flooring Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $623.8 Billion by 2030 with Non-Resilient Flooring Accounting for Over $295 Billion

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flooring - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Flooring Market to Reach $623.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Flooring estimated at US$421.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$623.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The global flooring market is experiencing significant competition, with strong, active, niche, and trivial players vying for market share in 2023. Flooring encompasses various commercial and domestic variants, with wood flooring being a prominent segment. Market prospects indicate a positive outlook, driven by trends such as growing demand for vinyl flooring and advancements in the industry.

Analysis by product type, application, and region provides insights into market dynamics. Recent market activity reflects ongoing developments and innovations in flooring technologies. Overall, factors like enhanced standards of living and rapid urbanization are expected to fuel the growth of the flooring market.



Non-Resilient Flooring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$295.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Soft Coverings segment is estimated at 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $110 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Flooring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$110 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$147.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 753 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $421.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $623.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





