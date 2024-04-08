Standard BioTools Introduces New High-Throughput Multiplexed Whole Slide Imaging Modalities Set to Redefine the boundaries of Tissue Imaging

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health™ – today announced the introduction of new solutions that add automation and flexibility to the Imaging Mass Cytometry™ workflow on the Hyperion XTi™ Imaging System.



Spatial biology is vital to clinical and translational research, providing critical insights into disease progression, the identification of biomarkers, drug development and monitoring therapeutic response. Increased adoption of multiplexed tissue imaging as a spatial biology tool is driving a need for higher sample throughput. Standard BioTools™ has developed new groundbreaking capabilities to image tissue samples at never-before-seen speeds and automation, accelerating and deepening insight generation.

Hyperion™ XTi now offers three modes for rapid and detailed spatial biology analysis: (1) Preview Mode for quick whole slide overviews; (2) Tissue Mode for whole slide imaging in real time; and (3) Cell Mode to analyze regions of interest at single-cell resolution. Novel whole slide imaging using Imaging Mass Cytometry (IMC™) offers a unique opportunity to garner the most data out of limited samples with up to 10 times higher throughput than cyclic immunofluorescent imaging. By leveraging the different modes on Hyperion XTi, researchers can quickly visualize tissue heterogeneity in minutes, without having to manage time-consuming cycles, and can then conduct deeper analysis on targeted regions.

In addition, to facilitate high-throughput tissue imaging and accelerate time to results, Standard BioTools has launched a new automated slide loader that can be installed directly on Hyperion XTi for automatic loading and acquisition of up to 40 slides. This walk-away automation option eliminates manual error, reduces hands-on time and enables standardization with barcoded slide identification and LIMS connectivity.

“The innovations we are putting forth demonstrate our commitment to providing the best, most reliable and essential tools for our customers,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and CEO of Standard BioTools. “These new capabilities further facilitate the use of IMC across any phase of research, helping establish the technology as an unrivaled leader in spatial proteomics. Now researchers can capture all markers simultaneously in a single scan and generate confident data from 40-plus protein markers on 40 slides in 24 hours, with a fully optimized end-to-end workflow.”

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), the parent company of SomaLogic Inc. and previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, is driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health. Standard BioTools has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology and immunotherapy. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on X, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™.

