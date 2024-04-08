Biora Therapeutics Announces New Patent Covering its BioJet™ Liquid Jet Delivery Technology

SAN DIEGO, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOR), the biotech company that is reimagining therapeutic delivery, today announced the issuance of a new patent related to the company’s BioJet™ platform for oral, systemic delivery of biotherapeutics, which uses an ingestible device designed to achieve systemic uptake through liquid jet delivery to the small intestine.



The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,938,295 entitled, “Ingestible Device for Delivery of Therapeutic Agent to the Gastrointestinal Tract.” The issued claims cover key jet parameters for liquid jet delivery of a drug to the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, including the stomach or small intestine.

“This latest patent further secures Biora’s broad and comprehensive ownership of liquid jet delivery to the GI tract. The BioJet platform’s liquid jet injection technology, with systemic bioavailability and consistency shown to be comparable to traditional subcutaneous injection, is outperforming our performance targets in preclinical testing,” said Adi Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer of Biora Therapeutics. “Our approach also allows for the delivery of multi-milligram doses of nearly any liquid drug, with minimal to no reformulation. The BioJet platform’s potential to deliver large molecules, including GLP-1 agonists, monoclonal antibodies, antisense oligonucleotides, and many others, and to achieve liver-targeted delivery through the hepatic portal, could transform oral delivery of therapeutics,” stated Mr. Mohanty.

Biora holds a comprehensive patent position for the BioJet systemic oral delivery platform, with approximately 12 issued patents and 31 pending applications that cover its delivery platform and methods for using the platform to treat a disease or condition in a patient using liquid jet delivery of a wide range of drugs. These patents are part of Biora’s larger corporate portfolio consisting of 73 patent families, including approximately 190 issued patents and 136 pending applications in major jurisdictions around the world, including the US, Europe, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, Israel, Australia and Mexico.

About the BioJet™ Systemic Oral Delivery Platform

Biora's BioJet systemic oral therapeutics platform uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules designed to achieve systemic bioavailability and replace injection for better management of chronic diseases.

The BioJet platform uses an ingestible device designed to transit through the digestive system and activate in the small intestine , where liquid jets deliver a drug directly into the small intestine for uptake into systemic circulation. The BioJet device is approximately the size of a multivitamin and is designed to autonomously deliver a wide range of large molecules, such as proteins, peptides, and nucleic acids, in liquid formulation at multi-milligram doses, without requiring complex reformulation.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics is reimagining therapeutic delivery. By creating innovative smart pills designed for targeted drug delivery to the GI tract, and systemic, needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics, the company is developing therapies to improve patients’ lives.

Biora is focused on development of two therapeutics platforms: the clinical-stage NaviCap™ targeted oral delivery platform, which is designed to improve outcomes for patients with inflammatory bowel disease through treatment at the site of disease in the gastrointestinal tract, and the preclinical-stage BioJet™ systemic oral delivery platform, which is designed to replace injection for better management of chronic diseases through needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules.

For more information, visit bioratherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

