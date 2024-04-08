Corcept Completes Enrollment in Pivotal Phase 3 Rosella Trial of Relacorilant in Patients With Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of medications to treat severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic and neurologic disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol, today announced completion of enrollment in ROSELLA, a pivotal Phase 3 trial of its proprietary selective cortisol modulator relacorilant combined with nab-paclitaxel in patients with recurrent, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.



“Fully enrolling ROSELLA takes us a big step closer to addressing the unmet medical need of women with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer,” said Bill Guyer, PharmD, Corcept’s Chief Development Officer. “Relacorilant has the potential to become the standard of care for patients with this devastating disease. We expect progression-free survival data, ROSELLA’s primary endpoint, by the end of this year.”

The ROSELLA trial has the same design as Corcept's positive Phase 2 study, in which patients who received relacorilant intermittently – the day before, the day of and the day after they received nab-paclitaxel – exhibited improvements in progression-free survival, duration of response and overall survival compared to patients who received nab-paclitaxel alone, without an increased side effect burden. These results were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology in June 2023.

The ROSELLA trial enrolled 381 women at sites in the United States, Europe, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Canada and Australia. Patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either relacorilant dosed intermittently with nab-paclitaxel or nab-paclitaxel monotherapy. ROSELLA’s primary endpoint is progression-free survival. Overall survival is a key secondary endpoint.

About Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cause of cancer death in women. Patients whose disease returns less than six months after receiving platinum-containing therapy have “platinum-resistant” disease. There are few treatment options and median overall survival following recurrence is 12 months or less with single-agent chemotherapy.1 In the United States, approximately 20,000 women with platinum-resistant disease are candidates to start a new therapy each year.

About Relacorilant

Relacorilant is a selective cortisol modulator that binds to the glucocorticoid receptor (GR), but does not bind to the body's other hormone receptors. Corcept is studying relacorilant in a variety of serious disorders, including ovarian, adrenal and prostate cancer and Cushing’s syndrome. Relacorilant is proprietary to Corcept and is protected by composition of matter, method of use and other patents.

About Corcept’s Oncology Programs

Cortisol activity allows solid tumors that express the GR to resist treatment. In some cancers, cortisol inhibits cellular apoptosis — the tumor-killing effect many treatments are meant to stimulate. In other cancers, cortisol activity promotes tumor growth. Cortisol also suppresses the body’s immune response, weakening the body’s ability to fight certain cancers. Modulating cortisol’s activity may reduce these adverse effects and help anti-cancer treatments achieve their intended effect.

Corcept is conducting clinical trials of its proprietary compound, relacorilant, in combination with three different anti-cancer treatments in patients with ovarian, adrenal and prostate cancers.

About Corcept Therapeutics

For over 25 years, Corcept’s focus on cortisol modulation and its potential to treat patients across a wide variety of serious disorders has led to the discovery of more than 1,000 proprietary selective cortisol modulators. Corcept’s advanced clinical trials are being conducted in patients with hypercortisolism, solid tumors, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and liver disease (NASH). In February 2012, the company introduced Korlym, the first medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Corcept is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. For more information, visit Corcept.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based on our current plans and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that might cause our actual results to differ materially from those such statements express or imply. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to operate our business; risks related to the study and development of Korlym as well as relacorilant, miricorilant, dazucorilant and our other product candidates, including their clinical attributes, regulatory approvals, mandates, oversight and other requirements; and the scope and protective power of our intellectual property. These and other risks are set forth in our SEC filings, which are available at our website and the SEC’s website.

In this press release, forward-looking statements include those concerning the conduct, pace and outcome of our Phase 3 ROSELLA trial in patients with ovarian cancer, as well as the development of relacorilant as a treatment for other solid tumors, Cushing’s syndrome and other indications, including relacorilant’s clinical attributes, regulatory approvals, mandates, oversight, and other requirements; the potential for relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel to become a standard of care for patients with recurrent, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer or to otherwise meet their unmet medical needs. We disclaim any intention or duty to update forward-looking statements made in this press release.

1 Therapeutic Advances in Medical Oncology (Luvero et al. 2014)

CONTACT

Investor inquiries:

ir@corcept.com

Media inquiries:

communications@corcept.com

www.corcept.com