Auddia Announces Issuance of Core AI Patent





U.S. Patent 11,935,520 titled ‘Identifying Shifts in Audio Content Via Machine Learning’ supports the core AM/FM AI model used within faidr

Company advances its patent application for using AI prompts to interface with large language models (LLMs) to a non-provisional application

BOULDER, CO, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today announced the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) awarded Auddia with U.S. Patent 11,935,520 for the core AI technology Auddia uses in its flagship faidr app to deliver ad-free AM/FM radio stations to paid subscribers.

“Although we have believed we were leading the AI space with important and patentable technology when we began the process of training our algorithm to deliver a premium ad-free AM/FM listening experience, there is a big difference between filing a patent application and having the application approved,” said Jeff Thramann, Executive Chairman of Auddia. “Issuance of this patent validates our innovation and secures our AI for Audio technology as a proprietary platform we look forward to building upon to drive new innovations in support of additional industry first premium audio listening experiences.”

In addition to issuance of Patent 11,935,520, the Company has taken the next step in advancing the provisional patent application it filed last year related to leveraging AI to improve large language model (LLM) prompts and the domain specific knowledge of proprietary GPTs. In February of 2024, the Company converted the previously filed provisional application to a non-provisional application. This conversion initiates the process for the patent office to review the application as the next step in pursuing patent protection.

As the Company highlighted last year when filing the provisional application, the non-provisional patent application introduces two significant improvements to the LLM space. First, the proposed patent claims cover the development of new machine learning algorithms that use the rich data inherent in chat conversations to learn how to optimize prompts to more efficiently extract the best results from LLMs. Second, the patent covers capturing the AI generated prompt improvements and the enriched outputs of the LLMs to create new GPTs with industry specific domain expertise. Auddia intends to use this technology to create focused domain specific language models to introduce new B2B and B2C audio experiences.

“As the technology landscape continues to accelerate, we continue to evaluate new technologies to determine how we can use them to introduce unique capabilities and experiences for creators and consumers within the audio space,” said Michael Lawless, Auddia CEO. “We look forward to continued validation from the USPTO as we continue to innovate and invent.”

