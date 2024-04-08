Laser Capture Microdissection Market is Expected to Reach $306 million | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laser Capture Microdissection market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $184 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $306 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the technical advantages of laser capture microdissection techniques, increasing adoption of laser capture microdissection instrument in hospitals is expected to support the growth of the laser capture microdissection market in the coming years.

Laser Capture Microdissection Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $184 million Estimated Value by 2029 $306 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, System Type, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Integration with omics technologies Key Market Driver Increase in R&D funding

Based on product, the global laser capture microdissection market has been segmented into instruments, consumables, and software and services. The consumables held the largest share of the global laser capture microdissection market in 2023, owing to increasing drug discovery programs through research partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions are expected to drive the demand for consumables. For instance, In April 2023, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. announced that it reached an agreement of joint research and organizational collaboration with School of Life Science and Technology Tokyo Institute of Technology (“Tokyo Tech”) in drug discovery technology. Under the agreement, Kyowa Kirin aims to achieve the discovery of innovative drugs originating from Japan by combining the outstanding technology seeds in School of Life Science and Technology of Tokyo Tech with Kyowa Kirin's own technology-driven drug discovery.

Based on system, the global laser capture microdissection market has been segmented into ultraviolet LCM, infrared LCM, ultraviolet and infrared LCM and immunofluorescence LCM. In 2023, the ultraviolet LCM segment dominated the market with its largest market share. This can be attributed to the several advantages offered by UV laser LCM systems, such as higher precision and faster processing speeds over IR laser LCM systems. Moreover, the shorter wavelength of the UV laser beam makes it suitable for precise cutting of biological samples. Ultraviolet LCM systems use highly focused ultraviolet laser beams for cutting and collecting cells or the tissue of interest. UV laser LCM systems offer faster and more precise sample collection. Moreover, the shorter wavelength of the UV laser beam enables precise cutting of biological samples. Owing to this, it is used in single-cell microdissection, DNA extraction and downstream polymerase chain reaction (PCR) applications. One example of a marketed ultraviolet laser capture microdissection system is the ArcturusXT Laser Capture Microdissection System offered by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Based on end user, the global laser capture microdissection market has been segmented into academic and government research institutes, hospitals, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and contract research organizations. The academic and government research institutes segment held the largest share of the global laser capture microdissection market in 2023. The large share of this segment is primarily driven by the Increase in R&D spending and government support for life science research. For instance, In June 2023, Waters Corporation announced a multi-year research collaboration with Princeton University that will enable scientists, faculty, and students to work together to bring their diverse skills and backgrounds to solve complex challenges in biochemistry and materials science. Under the new agreement, the Waters-Princeton collaboration will bring together academic and industry researchers to tap into knowledge and expertise from various scientific domains and disciplines to identify and solve problems that matter. One such research project will focus on novel media for purification to help advance drug development and discovery.

The key regional markets for global laser capture microdissection are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the presence of major key players operating in the market, a well-developed pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, and presence of world-class facilities for conducting R&D in this region. This, in turn, is leading to an increase in the demand for laser capture microdissection in the region.

This report categorizes the Laser Capture Microdissection Market into the following segments and subsegments:

Laser Capture Microdissection Market, by Product

Instruments

Consumables Reagents & Media Assay Kits Other Consumables

Software and services

Laser Capture Microdissection Market, by System Type

Ultraviolet LCM

Infrared LCM

Ultraviolet and Infrared LCM

Immunofluorescence LCM

Laser Capture Microdissection Market, by Application

Research and Development Molecular Biology Cell biology Forensic Science

Diagnostics

Other Applications

Laser Capture Microdissection Market, by End User

Academic and government Research Institutes

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Laser Capture Microdissection Market, by Region

North America US Canada

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World

