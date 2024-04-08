United States Hedge Fund Market Report 2024-2028, Featuring Capula Investment Management, Elliott Investment Management, Man Group, Millennium Management, PIMCO and Two Sigma Investments

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hedge Fund Market in US 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hedge fund market in US is forecasted to grow by USD 662.74 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by growing investor interest in alternative investments, evolving investment strategies and asset classes, and innovations in fee pressure and fee structure of hedge funds in US.

The study identifies the adoption of technological advancements by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the hedge fund market in US growth during the next few years. Also, increase in mergers and acquisitions among vendors and rise in demand for hedge funds from institutional investments will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the hedge fund market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the hedge fund market in US covers the following areas:

Hedge fund market in US sizing

Hedge fund market in US forecast

Hedge fund market in US industry analysis

The hedge fund market in US is segmented as below:

By Type

Offshore

Domestic

Fund of funds

By Method

Long and short equity

Event driven

Global macro

Multi strategy and others

By End-user

Institutional

Individual

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hedge fund market in US vendors that include BlackRock Inc., Bridgewater Associate, Capula Investment Management, Citadel Enterprise Americas, Coatue Management, D. E. SHAW and Co., Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Elliott Investment Management, Farallon Capital Management, Man Group, Millennium Management, PIMCO, Renaissance Technologies, Tiger Global Management, and Two Sigma Investments.

Also, the hedge fund market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Hedge fund market in US 2018 - 2022

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Method Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Fund of funds - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Market opportunity by Type



7 Market Segmentation by Method

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Method

7.3 Long and short equity - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Event driven - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Global macro - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Multi strategy and others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.7 Market opportunity by Method



8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by End-user

8.3 Institutional - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 Individual - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 Market opportunity by End-user



9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

BlackRock

Bridgewater Associates

Capula Investment Management

Citadel Enterprise Americas

Coatue Management

D. E. Shaw and Co.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management

Elliott Investment Management

Farallon Capital Management

Man Group

Millennium Management

PIMCO

Renaissance Technologies

Tiger Global Management

Two Sigma Investments

