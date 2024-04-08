Electronic Manufacturing Service Market Analysis to 2030, Featuring Sanmina, Hon Hai Precision Industry, Benchmark Electronics, Flex, Jabil, Celestica, Wistron, Plexus, Fabrinet and COMPAL

Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Manufacturing Service Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global electronic manufacturing service market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, automotive, heavy industrial manufacturing, aerospace and defense, healthcare, and IT & telecom markets. The global electronic manufacturing service market is expected to reach an estimated $0.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing usage in healthcare, automotive, and industrial sectors and service providers emphasize offerings like sub-assembly manufacturing, testing, and printed circuit board design.

Key Market Insights

Engineering services is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to manufacturers intensifying research and development on advanced electronic assembly materials for superior performance.

Within this market, consumer electronics is expected to witness the highest growth due to governmental initiatives implemented in the U.S., India, and various other nations.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to significant production facilities for consumer electronics, semiconductors, and telecommunications devices.

Electronic Manufacturing Service by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global electronic manufacturing service by type, end use, and region.



Electronic Manufacturing Service Market by Type

Electronics Manufacturing Services

Engineering Services

Test & Development Implementation

Logistics Services

Others

Electronic Manufacturing Service Market by End Use

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Heavy Industrial Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Others

Electronic Manufacturing Service Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies electronic manufacturing service companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the electronic manufacturing service companies profiled in this report include:

Sanmina

Hon Hai Precision Industry

Benchmark Electronics

Flex

Jabil

Celestica

Wistron

Plexus

Fabrinet

COMPAL

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Electronic manufacturing service market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Electronic manufacturing service market size by type, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Electronic manufacturing service market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, end use, and regions for the electronic manufacturing service market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the electronic manufacturing service market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the electronic manufacturing service market by type (electronics manufacturing services, engineering services, test & development implementation, logistics services, and others), end use (consumer electronics, automotive, heavy industrial manufacturing, aerospace & defense, healthcare, IT & telecom, and others), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

