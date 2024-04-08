Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd ENT TERRACE AKIHABARA Hotel Recognized for Booking.com’s Traveller Review Awards 2024

TOKYO, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or the “Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo, today announced that Booking.com had awarded the Company the Traveller Review Award 2024 for the ENT TERRACE AKIHABARA Hotel, with a rating of 9.5 out of 10.

Booking.com’s Traveller Awards is an esteemed list of international properties based on over 308 million customer reviews. Review scores for this award are based on the average of all customer reviews published on the Bookings.com website and app between December 1, 2020 and November 30, 2023. The final review score was calculated on December 1, 2023, based on reviews received in the previous three years.

“Booking.com's recognition represents our dedication to providing the most advanced hotel luxury, style, and safety, creating unparalleled experiences for the clientele in this segment of Japan’s hotel industry,” said Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Eiji Nagahara.

“Our ENT TERRACE AKIHABARA property, which opened to customers in February 2023, demonstrates our continued dedication to developing exceptional properties and experiences for long-term travel. We are very honored to receive this award, as the property only operated for ten months in 2023, and we will continue developing properties at this caliber of expertise,” concluded Mr. Eiji Nagahara.

The ENT TERRACE AKIHABARA, located in the Chiyoda Ward of Tokyo, received an “Exceptional” rating from Booking.com, with a score of 9.5 out of 10 based on 347 reviews since its opening in February 2023. The hotel is located in the prestigious area right in front of Kanda Myojin Shrine and offers patrons eight luxurious, spacious, and stylish rooms, each occupying an entire floor and approximately 40 square meters in size. Additionally, the location of this hotel is ideal as it is a 5-minute walk to Akihabara (Suehirocho) and a 3-minute walk from the "Suehirocho" station on the Ginza line. This is the second hotel that the Company has developed for the ENT TERRACE brand, with the other one located in Asakusa.

Akihabara is a well-known district in Japan that is famous for electronics. It is home to many electronics shops, IT product stores, and establishments devoted to anime, manga, and games, which are dispersed among the districts. In addition, there is a sanctuary for "cosplayers," which refers to people dress up in costumes of idols and anime characters. It is also a center of idol culture and attracts many visitors from all over the world.

Looking forward, the Company’s management is committed to establishing LRE as a premier extended-stay hotel chain in Japan, with plans to open hotels in Ginza and Asakusabashi in 2025. Beyond Tokyo, the Company has over ten ongoing hotel projects, including locations in Ise, Izumo, and Kawaguchiko.

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Contact Information:

For Media and Investor Relations:

Daisuke Takahashi

Chief Financial Officer

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

d-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp

+81 3-5784-5127

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the America’s, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com